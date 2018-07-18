‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Episode 3 Spoilers: Evil Saiyan Cumber Unleashes ‘Amazing Form’ Against SSB Vegito

Is Evil Saiyan Cumber stronger than Super Saiyan Blue Vegito?

The latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes featured an epic battle between Son Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, and Cooler versus Evil Saiyan Cumber. Son Goku, Vegeta, and Mai were trying to find Trunks when they sensed an evil and very powerful Ki which is owned by Evil Saiyan Cumber. Son Goku immediately transformed into Super Saiyan while Vegeta fought in his base form.

Son Goku attacked first, but when he touched the enemy, his eyes turned white and started attacking his allies. Cooler, the brother of Frieza, appeared and launched a Ki blast against Vegeta. Before they started to fight, Trunks showed up and told his father that Cooler is on their side. Vegeta ordered Trunks to handle Son Goku while he is fighting Evil Saiyan Cumber.

With the help of Golden Cooler, they easily defeated Son Goku and helped him return to his normal self. Evil Saiyan Cumber decided to get serious and revealed his true form. Mai came into the scene and threw the Potarra earrings to Son Goku and Vegeta. The two Saiyans were hesitant at first, but when Vegeta saw his son, Trunks, on the verge of death, he told Son Goku to immediately wear the Potarra earrings and fused into Vegito.

In the preview summary posted by Todd Blankenship on Twitter, Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 3 titled “The Mightiest Radiance! Blue Kaio-Ken Explodes!” will be featuring Vegito transforming into Super Saiyan Blue against Evil Saiyan Cumber. Vegito decided to take the battle into the next level by combining the power of Super Saiyan Blue with Kaio Ken.

This will be the first time Dragon Ball fans will be seeing Vegito Super Saiyan Blue using Kaio Ken. The last time Vegito Super Saiyan Blue appeared was in Dragon Ball Super when they were fighting Universe 9’s Evil Kaioshin, Zamasu. Multiplying the Blue form’s power with Kaio Ken will definitely push Evil Saiyan Cumber into the corner.

However, according to Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 3 spoilers, Evil Saiyan Cumber will also be unleashing an “amazing form” in their upcoming fight. As of now, it remains a big question if Vegito Super Saiyan Blue plus Kaio Ken is enough to completely defeat the enemy. Vegito should take down Evil Saiyan Cumber as fast as he could. As revealed by Universe 7’s Kaioshin, the Potarra fusion has a time limit when used by mortals. Still, it is highly unlikely that the epic battle in Super Dragon Ball Heroes Prison Planet Arc will be concluded with just three episodes.