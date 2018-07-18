Papa John’s Founder Is Fighting His Forced Resignation, Plans To Bring Kanye West Into The Fold

In a bit of a strange turn, 'Papa John' Schnatter has invoked the name of Kanye West in a scathing letter.

Don’t worry, we’re just as confused as you are — John Schnatter, the founder of Papa John’s, has decided that no, as a matter of fact, he will not go quietly into that long good night, thank you very much.

In fact, according to CNBC, he’s not only fighting what he’s calling his “forced resignation,” but he’s bringing Kanye West — of all people — into the fold as well.

In a letter that can only be described as head-shaking, “Papa John” Schnatter has made some pretty outrageous claims. For example, he claims that Laundry Service — the marketing agency whom Schnatter hired to deal with the public relations fallout from the NFL #TakeAKnee controversy — tried to extort him for $6 million to “keep quiet” about his use of the N-word on the initial marketing call.

Schnatter then went on to harangue the board, saying that they were “forcing” him to resign, and they were the worst — the absolute worst! — for doing so.

“I believe it was a mistake to [resign]. I have checked with corporate governance experts who tell me that this was not a proper action by the Board,” he said.

Schnatter then went on to say that Laundry Service suggested that he bring rapper Kanye West on board the team as a spokesman of sorts, but Schnatter refused to do so, citing West’s use of the N-word in his hip-hop lyrics.

An open letter from Steve Ritchie, Papa John’s CEO https://t.co/YwKzIIjyF1 pic.twitter.com/ldTnxJ7DzZ — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) July 13, 2018

And, said the Papa John’s founder, his refusal to work with West because of his use of the N-word proves he’s not a racist.

Which…okay.

In an open letter from Papa John’s current CEO, however, it was made clear that the company refuses to kowtow to the rantings of one man, even if that “one man” is the founder himself.

Steve Ritchie, CEO of Papa John’s International, made clear in his open letter that he will be personally leading the company’s charge to promote a culture of diversity and inclusion in the company, because “there is nothing more important for Papa John’s right now.”

Making clear that Schnatter will no longer be used in any of the marketing or advertising of the pizza chain, Ritchie said that their employees are from all walks of life, and that “racism and any insensitive language, no matter what the context simply cannot – and will not – be tolerated at any level of our company.”

Finally, Richtie also said that the goal of Papa John’s was to gain back the trust of their consumers, but that they know they had to “earn” the trust first.