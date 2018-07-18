Reese Witherspoon And Dolly Parton Hang Out Together For The First Episode Of ‘Shine On,’ And It’s Awesome

Magic happened when Reese Witherspoon spent time with Dolly Parton at her house.

Reese Witherspoon’s new DirecTV show, Shine On With Reese, started off with a bang as she visited the legendary Dolly Parton in her own home. From Dolly singing “Coat of Many Colors,” the two hanging out in the star’s closet with bedazzled outfits, to them sipping friendship tea together, it’s an awesome interview that’s more than just a traditional Q&A session.

Perhaps one of the greatest moments is when Parton sings with a bedazzled guitar for Reese, as detailed by Today. Witherspoon sings along a bit shyly, but as the song ends she wipes a tear from her eye because the moment was so moving for her. She shared the video on her Instagram page, saying “Still not over this moment! Pinch me! ✨ Thank you @DollyParton for the warm welcome into your home!”

Dolly, on the other hand, shared a video on Instagram of her drinking some friendship tea with Reese, and gave her the recipe too, which included cloves, cinnamon, and “Lord knows what else.” As Reese sipped on the drink, she couldn’t help but exclaim, “This is so Nashville, y’all.” In turn, Dolly said that “We try to be fancy because we don’t know how to do real tea like they do in England.”

And that wasn’t even all! Parton invited Witherspoon into her fabulous closet, where Reese had the opportunity to see some of her amazing outfits first-hand.

Unfortunately, some of the rhinestones fell off an outfit that Reese touched. But as the young actress gasped, Parton brushed it off, saying it “happens all the time.”

Dolly also talked about what it was like when she heard Whitney Houston’s version of the song she wrote, “I Will Always Love You.” Dolly said that “She took [the song] to so many levels… To think that my little song — my little heartfelt, heartbreaking song — could be that big, I felt that I had arrived as a writer,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

The song was originally written in 1973. It was decades later in 1992, when Kevin Costner asked Dolly if the song “I Will Always Love You” could be used in his new movie The Bodyguard, starring Whitney Houston.

Incredibly enough, the first time that Dolly heard Whitney Houston’s version of the song was while she was driving in the car on the radio. She said that “I had to pull over lest I should wreck… It was the most overwhelming feeling I’ve ever had.”

The episode airs on DirecTV, DirecTV Now, and U-Verse on July 17.