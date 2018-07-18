Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrate Family Vacation With A Group Selfie

The crew might be heading somewhere along the Amalfi Coast.

Work hard, play hard! Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and their family are taking a break from the hustle and bustle of work to get some well-deserved rest and relaxation. Smith took to his Instagram account to share a quick group photo to celebrate the beginning of his family vacation, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The photo shows off the smiling faces of Smith, his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, daughter Willow, and sons Trey and Jaden, with a few massive luxury yachts docked in the background.

“Just finished shooting @GeminiManMovie for 5 Months…Knocked Out the #WorldCup…Family Vacation Begins TODAY!” the 49-year-old Bad Boys actor captioned the photo, which also included Karynne Tencer, Pinkett Smith’s publicist. Tencer later reposted the group shot on her own account with the caption, “Loving the Amalfi Coast with the family,” she wrote.

Which confirms that the Pinkett Smith gang will possibly be spending some time in southern Italy during their family vacation.

There is no denying Smith has been busy this year. In the last weeks alone, the actor has been spotted at the World Cup finals in Moscow, Russia, and was again seen breaking into the Chain Bridge in Budapest to film his version of Drake’s “In My Feelings” challenge, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

He is also said to be working on new music, during an appearance on TIDAL’s Rap Radar, he talked about his new song “The Mountaintop,” and broke down the meaning behind it.

“The idea is…I’ve been to the top of money, I’ve had all the sex that I’ve ever wanted, I’ve had all of the adoration. I’ve been to the top of all those material world mountains and nothing makes you happier other than being useful to others. That’s it. That’s the only thing that ever will satisfy that thing, is that what you’re doing is useful,” he said.

And when it comes to his marriage, Smith touched on his relationship with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during the same interview saying, “We don’t even say we’re married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life.”

As for movies, fans can expect to see the actor back on the big screen soon as he just wrapped Gemini Man, a new action/fantasy movie directed by Ang Lee and also starring Clive Owen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Benedict Wong.