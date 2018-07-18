Kylie Jenner Bares Leg Scar On GQ Cover In Barely There Suit

Kylie Jenner appeared on the cover of GQ magazine with her boyfriend, Travis Scott in a barely there black bodysuit that revealed plenty of skin including a scar on her left leg, which the magazine didn’t touch up with Photoshopping.

According to a People report, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “loves” the scar, and in a behind the scenes video of their intimate photoshoot, Jenner quizzed Scott about the mark. She asked him to tell her the most prominent scar on her body, and he instantly knew.

Scott said, “Biggest scar? On your leg.” Then she asked, Which leg? It’s a bonus question.” Once again he knew, and said, “Left.” Jenner said, “He really knows my body.”

Previously, Jenner, 19, revealed that the scar resulted from an accident when she was a kid playing. She said, “When I was about 5 my sister and I were playing hide and seek and I hid inside this really tall-enclosed gate. After a while when my sister didn’t find me I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped and the pole went into my leg. I tried pulling away to get the pole out but it just tore through my whole leg. It’s smaller now though because I grew!”

Ouch! It sounds like a painful accident to endure, but it’s healed and become part of her story now. Jenner also showed off the mark in 2017 during the Golden Globe awards as well as several other times in Instagram posts, so she appears to feel quite confident about what some may see as an imperfection. In fact, Interview magazine Photoshopped the scar in a racy photo shoot featuring Jenner in 2015.

The parents of five-month-old Stormi appeared to be very much in love on the cover of the magazine as well as in the pictures printed inside. Plus, their affection seemed evident in the video Jenner shared with her Instagram followers, Inquisitr reported.

Recently, the almost-billionaire admitted she removed her lip fillers after several years of having them and launching a makeup brand around them. She had spoken about her lips in the past and how she felt insecure about them, which is why she put the fillers in her lips in the first place. It seems that becoming a mom has given Jenner more confidence in herself, and she’s working hard to be a good role model for her daughter, Stormi.