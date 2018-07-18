James Comey, A Longtime Registered Republican, Says Anyone Who Believes In Country’s Values Must Vote Democrat

The former FBI director offered a sharp rebuke of Donald Trump after this week's summit with Vladimir Putin.

James Comey was a longtime registered Republican as he led the FBI under George W. Bush and then under Barack Obama and even donated to both Mitt Romney and John McCain in their runs for president, but on Tuesday he said he can no longer support the party and called on all voters to elect Democrats.

Comey has become increasingly vocal since he was fired by President Donald Trump, speaking out against the failure of Republicans to act against Russia for its 2016 election interference. Earlier this year, Comey blasted the Republican-led House Intelligence Committee for wrapping up its investigation into Russian election interference and determining that there was no collusion with the Trump campaign.

As CNBC noted, Comey differed sharply from their conclusion and was not hesitant to share his viewpoint.

“That’s it?” Comey tweeted in response to the four-page memo.

“Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen,” he wrote.

On Tuesday evening, Comey took to Twitter to call on all voters to get rid of Congressional Republicans, who he said had failed to uphold the values of the nation.

This Republican Congress has proven incapable of fulfilling the Founders’ design that “Ambition must … counteract ambition.” All who believe in this country’s values must vote for Democrats this fall. Policy differences don’t matter right now. History has its eyes on us. — James Comey (@Comey) July 18, 2018

In the past week, Comey has been particularly vocal in his criticism of Donald Trump for the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump was widely criticized for the private meeting with Comey and the press conference afterward where Trump cast doubt on the consensus of the American intelligence agencies that concluded Russia had interfered in the 2016 election.

“This was the day an American president stood on foreign soil next to a murderous lying thug and refused to back his own country,” Comey wrote. “Patriots need to stand up and reject the behavior of this president.”

The president actually blamed America for Russia’s history of aggression and adversarial behavior. What's wrong with this guy? https://t.co/zj8cPxM0Fo — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) July 18, 2018

James Comey was a longtime registered Republican, though said in 2016 that he was no longer registered with the party. He has since emerged as one of the more vocal critics of Donald Trump.

There were already a number of top Republicans who joined James Comey in speaking out against Trump for the summit with Putin, CNN noted. That included Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — who rarely breaks from Trump — releasing a statement saying he agreed with the consensus of the intelligence community on Russian election interference, saying “Russia is not out friend.” Democrats in Congress have also called on Trump cabinet members to testify about what was promised in the closed-door meeting with Putin.