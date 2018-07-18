Kendall Jenner Crops Kylie Jenner Out Of Their Sister Selfie

Kendall and Kylie Jenner share a very close relationship. The Jenner girls may love each other, but it seems they don’t always love to share the spotlight. Recently, the sisters took a selfie together, but Kendall cropped her baby sister out of the photo.

According to a July 17 report by The Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner posed for a gorgeous photo together. Kylie posted the picture to her Instagram account with the caption “love u sister.” Meanwhile, Kendall posted the same photo, but cut Kylie’s face out of the snapshot, centering the crop on her face as she’s posed exactly the way a model would.

In the photos, Kendall and Kylie Jenner look very much like sisters. They are both wearing their dark hair down around their faces and are wearing nude tones. They’re skin is also seemingly the same shade, and they’re wearing matching makeup colors on their faces.

However, Kendall Jenner later posted a photo collage of herself with her younger sister, Kylie, and captioned the photos “alien sister.” It seems that Kendall and Kylie had a sister photo shoot together, as multiple photos of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars posted several snapshots from their day together.

alien sister @kyliejenner A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 17, 2018 at 3:14pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall and Kylie Jenner will be back on TV very soon. The new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians debuts on E! in August, and Season 2 of Life of Kylie is reportedly set to return to the network as well.

The second season of the reality TV spin-off will reportedly focus on Kylie Jenner’s life as a new mom to her daughter, Stormi, as well as her running her cosmetic company, which has earned her nearly $1 billion before she is 21-years-old.

“The footage for the second season of Life of Kylie is all pretty much shot. It will follow her life after the birth of her daughter Stormi. Fans are really interested in seeing Kylie as a mom to Stormi, and they are also really interested in seeing how she made such a massive fortune in such a short period of time. She is now a role model to so many women out there who think they cannot raise a baby and have a successful career,” an insider told Radar Online.

While Kendall and Kylie Jenner may not spend as much time together as they used to, fans love seeing the sisters together on Instagram, or on television.