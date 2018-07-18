Olivia Munn And Matthew Hoffman Replicate A Tourist Shot Of Meghan Markle From 1996

Olivia Munn and Matthew Hoffman copy Meghan Markle's old tourist shot from outside Buckingham Palace

When Meghan Markle posed for tourist shots outside Buckingham Palace more than 20 years ago, little did she know she would one day become a member of the royal family herself by wedding a prince. However, now that she has been crowned the Duchess of Sussex after her recent nuptials in May to Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, it seems those images have come back to remind her of just how far she has come.

The year was 1996 when Meghan Markle first visited Buckingham Palace and she was only 15-years-old when she posed outside, according to E!Online. During the summer vacation, Meghan Markle and her friend, Ninaki Priddy, stopped to have their photo taken outside Buckingham Palace. Clad in black shorts, a tank top and wearing Converse slides, Meghan looked happy as she sits atop the railing across the road from Buckingham Palace.

To celebrate the image, Olivia Munn, while visiting Buckingham Palace on Monday with her pal, Matthew Hoffman, posed for an Instagram photo that was reminiscent of Meghan Markle’s earlier tourist shots according to Us magazine.

Olivia Munn and Matthew Hoffman, while in London, decided it was time to check out Buckingham Palace and recreate Meghan Markle’s image of her time as a tourist all those years ago. Matthew Hoffman posted a series of shots from London to his Instagram account, one of them in the series being the replica of Meghan Markle’s shot. He also included a copy of the original image from 1996 for comparison so that there would be no dispute as to the pose they were replicating.

While it is summertime once more in London, Olivia Munn chose jeans and a T-shirt over shorts and a tank top like Meghan Markle was wearing all those years ago. Matthew Hoffman also opted for jeans and a shirt.

Meghan Markle who was born Rachel Meghan Markle and raised in the U.S. is a former film and television actress. Raised in Los Angeles, the actress starred in various productions between 2002 and 2016. Her most notable role — before marrying Prince Harry and becoming the Duchess of Sussex — was that of Rachel Zane in the television series, Suits.

Olivia Munn, born Lisa Olivia Munn, is an American actress and model. She is known, among other roles, for her work in the TV series The Newsroom and the movie, Magic Mike.

Matthew Hoffman is an American television host and personality who has appeared nationally on the ABC hosting the Greatest Interview Ever With Matthew Hoffman and People’s List, among other shows.