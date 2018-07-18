Ariana Grande’s Response To Social Media Troll Dissing Her Ponytail Is Epic

In two words, the singer shut the social media troll down

Let it be known that if you diss Ariana Grande in away on social media, not only is there a high possibility that she’ll see it, there’s a high possibility that she will personally call you out on it. One social media troll found this to be true after posting a comment— dissing the “God Is A Woman” singer’s signature high ponytail.

On Tuesday, People reported that an Instagram user under the social media handle, “mslovedovey”, posted a comment on a picture of Grande, 25, taking a stroll with her fiancé, Pete Davidson. In the photo the “Into You” singer is donning one of classic, signature hairdos— the high ponytail. Fans by now are used to seeing Grande post photos of herself rocking the hair style, which compliments her long locks.

Apparently “mslovedovey” had had enough of seeing Grande’s hair up that way and let it be known by commenting, “I’m sick of that ponytail”.

The “Side To Side” singer not only caught the comment but took the time out of her day to personally respond. Grande kept her response short and sweet by simply writing, “@mslovedovey I’m not”.

With only two words, the “No More Tears To Cry” singer delivered an epic clapback that shut “mslovedovey” down for good as there were no more words exchanged afterwards.

Aside from sporting her classic hairdo, Grande was also wearing the necklace Davidson, 24, gifted to her, which pays tribute to the Saturday Night Live stars late father, Scott—a firefighter who tragically died during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack in New York City. The necklace features Scott’s FNDY badge number, 8418, engraved onto it.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, another social media troll took to Twitter to express how “disrespectful” it was of Grande to be wearing it. Davidson immediately stepped up in his fiancé’s defense. The exchange was captured by another Twitter user.

this is so sweet pic.twitter.com/0PC2F7v3t5 — madeline | metlife night 1!!! (@swiftsreylo) July 14, 2018

The necklace received even more controversy when another social media troll accused the SNL comedian of having previously given that same necklace to his ex-girlfriend, Cazzie David. Davidson was quick to respond that the one he had gifted David with was in fact a “replica” and that Grande actually has the original.

“Actually I didn’t give that to my ex. Yes she had one but it was a replica. I had a bunch of replicas made. My sister and grandpa also have one. The one that Ari has is the one my dad actually died in and he wore his entire career and the one I’ve worn for over 17 years.”

Davidson further cemented how big a deal it was for him to gift Grande the necklace when he added, “I’ve actually never taken it off other for SNL or work. So it means a lot to me.”

Long story short, neither Grande or Davidson have any problem defending themselves when needed.