‘Sweet Home Alabama’ Sequel: Josh Lucas Says He’s Reached out To Reese Witherspoon About Another Movie

Sweet Home Alabama may be getting a sequel. The film, which is beloved by fans, starred Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas, and Patrick Dempsey. Now it could be coming back for more in the future.

According to a July 17 report by People Magazine, Actor Josh Lucas recently appeared on The Talk and opened up about the movie, revealing that he would definitely be interested in a Sweet Home Alabama sequel.

“I would do it in a second. I think it would be so fascinating and obviously I don’t know where it would go, but I think it would be so fascinating to see where these two characters and the children and where everyone ended up. Are they still together? Are they divorced? Do they want to be back together? I mean, there’s so many different ideas that I think, you know, we all know life is long and complex and they had an interesting relationship to begin with, the two characters. I mean, the fact that they were together from when they were children, I would love to see what’s going on 20 years later,” Lucas stated on the show.

Josh Lucas reveals that he has even reached out to his co-star, Reese Witherspoon to gauge her interest in returning to their former characters.

“I’ve even reached out to Reese, and I know Reese has said as well — it’s an iconic film. I would love it because I would love to see where these characters ended up or where they are at this point in their lives.”

Reese Witherspoon seemingly has no trouble returning to her iconic characters. Earlier this year, the actress confirmed that she would be stepping back into the shoes of Elle Woods for Legally Blonde 3. Meanwhile, two years ago during a Facebook live session with fans, the actress claimed that she would love to do a Sweet Home Alabama sequel.

“We are not making a sequel that I know of, but if Disney wants to make a sequel they can just call me,” she said. “I would happily make Sweet Home Alabama 2,” Witherspoon previously stated.

Meanwhile, Josh Lucas says he thinks it would be interesting to see the characters of Melanie and Jake divorced and with kids. Of course, Jake would want her back for the sequel, claiming the on-screen couple have an “eternal love.”

Although Reese Witherspoon is very busy, she and Josh Lucas have both expressed interest in a Sweet Home Alabama sequel. This means that fans could possibly see another film in the future.