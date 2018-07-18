Chrissy Teigen Wants You To Know She’s More Than ‘Just’ A Model

Chrissy Teigen wears many hats. She’s a model, mother, wife of John Legend, co-host of “Lip-Sync Battle”, an author with a pair of cook books under her belt, and unofficially, the queen of clapbacks on Twitter. It seems as though whatever Teigen sets her mind to, she does, and does well. For some reason, people keep referring to her as “just a model”, and she’s had enough of it.

Teigen has explained in an interview at Revelist, that it’s not really just about her having accomplished other things outside of the modeling world, it’s in part that she isn’t primarily a model anymore. Modeling is, and has been for awhile now, on the back-burner. While she still takes modeling jobs, she’s not out pursuing them so much as accepting the opportunities that come to her which fit her lifestyle now.

Teigen went into more detail, explaining that as a teen, at the height of her working days, and even now, she’s never really felt like a model. In fact, she’s not even sure what she should be referred to as since she is constantly busy doing so many things. Teigen told a story about when she was younger and realized that she really didn’t feel like a model.

“I remember being on an airplane and this man next to me was like, “What do you do for a living?” And I was like, “Uhhhh,” and I just made something up because I’ve never been able to physically say it, even when I was one, so I don’t know.”

John and I are pretending to be on “below deck” aka one of the best shows on television pic.twitter.com/KAOr206YS5 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 15, 2018

Searching for clues as to what might fight, on her Twitter, she describes herself as “de-motivational speaker / could not be a hockey goalie”. Her Instagram tag reads “making america great again”, which she arguably is doing in her own way. Still, none of that really describes, her, but in her interview at Revelist, Tiegen took a fresh look at who and what she is.

I never thought I would be the slash person — a host slash this slash this. So, yeah, I still don’t know and I feel like I’m still learning that about myself and what I want to do,” she told Bustle. “But I think we’re in this time now where people really have so many different titles and you don’t have to be held down to one thing. https://www.instagram.com/p/BlJuigjj9Is/?taken-by=chrissyteigen

Teigen said in an interview on Pure Wow, that one job she never plans to add to her resume is President. At least President of the United States, although she does jokingly say that if Trump could do it, it could happen. In a more serious tone, she then shakes it off and reiterates that she would never do it because the country deserves better.

Whatever job title she settles on, most of her fans think “mom” is a pretty good job description.