WWE News: Rey Mysterio Confirms He Will Be At ‘All In,’ Talks Possible WWE Return And Wrestling Daniel Bryan

Despite rumors, there have been no solid reports of Rey Mysterio signing with the WWE, but he does talk about potentially returning to the company.

While rumors continue to surface that Rey Mysterio has signed a deal with the WWE, they appear to have little weight behind them. Rey Mysterio is reportedly negotiating with the WWE, but nothing has been signed as of yet. In a recent interview with the Roman Show at Florida Supercon in Fort Lauderdale, the wrestling legend spoke about possibly returning to the WWE, and what he has lined up in the near future.

As seen in the video below, the former WWE champion said that being involved at Florida Supercon was very special to him because at wrestling events he doesn’t have time to interact with his fans. He then talked about the first-ever fan owned wrestling company that he’s involved in. Aro Lucha is a crowd funded wrestling company that Mysterio is heavily involved in.

The interviewer than compared Rey to Daniel Bryan since both are smaller wrestlers, and they both won the coveted WWE Championship at a WrestleMania. Mysterio said that he was very happy for Bryan for his WrestleMania moment, and for having the heart and strength to return to the ring after his injury.

“The Biggest Little Man” then remarked that he’s happy to be featured in the upcoming video game, WWE 2K19. When asked if he thought fans would have Rey wrestle Bryan in the game, Mysterio said that they should think about having the duo tag together. He called Daniel Bryan the modern day “Biggest Little Man,” and he said that they would make a good tag team in WWE 2K19. The Roman Show interviewer commented on how WWE 2K17 sparked the in-ring return of Goldberg to face Brock Lesnar, and he asked Rey if he thinks he will one day face Bryan in the WWE.

As transcribed by Cageside Seats, Mysterio gave his answer and also confirmed that he will be at All In.

“Wow, I don’t know. Anything can happen. I did already two Royal Rumbles for WWE this year. So, if you happen to see me on a Raw or Smackdown and you want to see a certain match, then you already know. But if not, I am still going to be doing what I am doing out here in the wrestling independent scene. “Next month I’m out in New Japan to do another show for NJPW, I’m doing the Sept. 1 ALL IN event that sold out in 29 minutes, so there’s a lot of good things coming [including] the Chris Jericho cruise in Oct. and the Expo Lucha that’s on Aug. 30th and Aug. 31st in Las Vegas.”

Time will tell if Mysterio returns to the WWE and if he will ever square off against Bryan, but if not, it looks like he has plenty of in-ring work lined up to please his fans.