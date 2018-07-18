Donald Trump Is ‘Sad Embarrassing Wreck Of A Man,’ George Will Writes, And Twitter Can’t Get Enough

Pulitzer Prize-winning conservative columnist pens scathing op-ed after Trump's widely condemned meeting with Russian strongman Vladimir Putin, and Twitter users love it.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images
Donald Trump is a “child president (who) had a play date with a KGB alumnus, who surely enjoyed providing day care,” wrote one of America’s most prominent conservative columnists on Monday, after Trump’s “summit” meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the bizarre press conference that followed on Monday — a performance by Trump that was condemned from both sides of the political aisle as “shameful,” “disgraceful,” “disgusting,” and even “treasonous,” according to a roundup of reaction compiled by NBC News.

But some of the most choice words came in a Tuesday Washington Post column by Will, a onetime Pulitzer Prize winner whose Post bio describes him as “one of the most influential writers in America.”

In the scathing column, Will condemns Trump as “a sad embarrassing wreck of a man,” who “speaks English as though it is a second language that he learned from someone who learned English last week.”

Will also attempts to understand why Trump appears strangely reluctant to speak critically of Putin, as Vox.com noted, failing at the summit and press conference to criticize Putin for Russia’s 2016 cyber-attack on the United States presidential election, Putin’s 2014 annexation of neighboring Crimea or his invasion of Ukraine, among numerous other offenses. Trump also had no response when Putin refused to deny that Russia held “compromising information” over Trump.

Leading conservative newspaper columnist George F. Will. Mitchell Layton / Getty Images

“Trump has a weak man’s banal fascination with strong men whose disdain for him is evidently unimaginable to him,” Will wrote.

Will also wondered why Trump has consistently refused to release his tax returns, as almost every president has for the last four decades, according to Politifact. Trump “knew that he had more to fear from making his tax returns public than from keeping them secret,” Will wrote, speculating that Trump’s tax retires could reveal his deep financial connections to Russia.

Twitter users, congress members, retired generals and other top columnists among them, quickly reacted to Will’s acidic column.

Will also took aim at Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, to the Twitter users delight.

But not all of the Twitter users who posted about Will’s column found it inspiring. A number of Republicans and Trump supporters ripped Will almost as viciously as Will ripped Trump in the Post column.

The pro-Trump tweets, however, did not discourage Will’s supporters on the social media platform.

Tuesday’s brutal column was far from the first time that Will has expressed his outrage and contempt for Trump. In one MSNBC interview earlier this year, he described Trump as “a mistake of nature.” But in a Post column, he decried Vice-President Mike Pence as even worse, writing that Pence had surpassed Trump as “America’s most repulsive public figure.”