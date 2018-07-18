‘Big Little Lies’: Reese Witherspoon Spotted Channeling The 80s While Filming Season 2 In Los Angeles

Witherspoon wasn't the only one rocking a decade-theme inspired outfit

Warning: Article contains spoilers from the Season one finale of Big Little Lies.

Reese Witherspoon is heading back to the 80s, or at least her character on the popular HBO mini-series, Big Little Lies, Madeline Martha Mackenzie is. The actress, 42, was spotted donning her retro 80s get-up while on the set of BLL in Los Angeles, where she is currently filming Season 2, per ET.

The mother of three was seen on Monday looking very pretty in pink as she sported a pair of pink leggings and a pink and red sports jacket. For added flare, the Sweet Home Alabama actress rocked a silver-sequenced halter top and thick, flashy gold-hoop earrings. To top of her ensemble, Witherspoon’s normally straight, blonde hair was transformed into curly pigtails.

While not much is known about what’s to come for the mothers of Montecito in the second season, Witherspoon’s costume hints at perhaps another fundraiser for the kids. Fans will remember that the Season one finale saw all the parents gather for a school fundraiser dressed as Elvis Presley and Audrey Hepburn.

Witherspoon’s co-star, Nicole Kidman, who plays the role of Celeste Wright, was also spotted in a “pink go-go boots and a bright multi-colored dress” get-up. While the description of her outfit doesn’t exactly scream 80s, it might be hinting to a potential decade-theme fundraiser plot, or simply a decade-themed costume party.

Reese Witherspoon on set of Big Little Lies! pic.twitter.com/W2qcfrsUUt — . (@spun_sugar1) July 17, 2018

The Golden Globe and Emmy Award winning series was given a second season after the huge success of the first season. With much of the Season one cast returning including, Shailene Woodley, who plays Jane Chapman, Laura Dern, who plays Renata Klein, and Zoe Kravitz, who plays Bonnie Carlson, there is another A-list actress who will be joining Season 2.

Fans were doubtful that BLL would even get a second season as it was meant to be a one-off. However, when Oscar-winning actress, Meryl Streep signed on, Season two was officially given a green light. Streep is set to play Mary Louise Wright, Celeste’s mother-in-law and mother to Celeste’s husband, Perry Wright, who was killed in the Season one finale.

Mary Louise’s arrival in Season 2 may cause some friction within the tight-knit community as she ventures on a path to find out the truth about her son’s untimely death. There is also the chance that her presence might offer some solace for Celeste, who is now left to raise her two sons alone. Whether or not Mary Louise was aware of her son’s abusive nature, might also be brought to light.

Kidman spoke with ET in February ad admitted that she and the rest of the BLL cast weren’t sure Streep would actually agree to play the role that was actually written just for her, while also revealing how she and the cast plan to make the experience “vibrant and exciting”.

“Reese and I were just [thinking], ‘She would be so amazing in the role! We didn’t think we’d get her. [The character] was written for her and we wanted her. It really is her standing up and going, ‘I support you as women, and I believe in you.’ I think that’s a big statement from her. We’re determined to give her an extraordinary experience. She’s had a lot of experiences, so we just want to make it is fun for her and vibrant and exciting.”

Season 2 of Big Little Lies will feature seven episodes, the same as Season one. It is expected to premiere on HBO in 2019.