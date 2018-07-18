Dedicated Alabama College Student Attempts To Walk 20 Miles To New Job, CEO Responds By Giving Him A Car

Walter Carr found himself stranded on his first day of work after his car stopped working, but that didn't stop him getting to work

Imagine being so desperate for a job that you spent all night walking to it ahead of your first day there? That is exactly what an Alabama college student did recently and his boss was so thankful he gifted him a car so he didn’t have to walk to work again.

According to CBS News, Walter Carr was scheduled to start his first day of work for the moving company, Bellhops, when his car broke down. Instead of calling it in or making excuses, Carr simply got up at midnight on the day of his first shift and began walking.

Walter walked at least 14 miles from his home in Homewood, Alabama, to the town of Pelham, Alabama, where his first moving job was situated. Local police picked him up at 4 a.m. and, once they heard his story, gave him breakfast and drove him the rest of the way to Pelham.

When he arrived at the home of Jenny Hayden Lamey and her family before the other movers were scheduled, he was offered a room to rest in but Carr declined. Instead, he started work immediately.

“I asked Walter if he wanted to go upstairs and rest until everyone else arrived,” said Lamey in a Facebook post, “He declined and said he could go ahead and get started.”

The Lamey’s chipped in, chatting while they helped out. After discovering what Walter had done in order to get to work on time, Jenny Hayden Lamey got in contact with Bellhops CEO, Luke Marklin, after sharing Walter’s story on Facebook and setting up a GoFundMe page in order to help Walter with his car situation, according to ABC News.

But, the CEO of Bellhops had a different idea.

“Walter is incredible, and what he did is incredible,” Marklin revealed to ABC News. “It’s everything our company stands for.”

Emotional moment as young man who walked 20 miles to his first day at work is gifted company CEO's personal car as thanks for his dedication to the job. https://t.co/Bd3KvOLwEP pic.twitter.com/BIESByl3nE — ABC News (@ABC) July 17, 2018

As a result of Walter’s situation, Marklin then drove a Ford Escape SUV from his home in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Homewood, Alabama, and set up a lunch meeting with Walter Carr.

Still having no workable car, Walter had to walk 30 minutes to make that lunch date.

Little did he know that along with Luke Marklin, the Lamey family, Pelham police, and his colleagues were waiting to surprise him.

When he arrived, Luke Marklin gifted Walter the very car he had just driven from Tennessee to Alabama.

“Walter truly raised the bar,” Marklin said in response to his gift.

Jenny Hayden Lamey now cites Walter Carr as her inspiration.

“He’s like the poster boy for no excuses,” she said. “He’s just got this deep faith, he wasn’t alone.”