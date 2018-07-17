Cat Worshippers Possibly Found In Jordan As New Feline Structures Are Revealed

Potentially, the Egyptians were not the only cat worshippers as a new site in Jordan reveals feline structures

For those that thought only the Egyptians were crazy cat worshippers need to think again after feline structures were discovered in Southern Jordan recently.

According to the Jordan Times, a group of archaeologists from Kanazawa University helped to uncover some “unique feline representations” in the middle of a Jordanian desert.

The site was first located in 2010 and is situated in the Al Jafr Basin, approximately 300km south of Amman.

“Awja1 is a small site that was pinpointed in 2010 with the clue of ambiguous information from local residents,” said Japanese scholar Sumio Fujii, from the Kanazawa University group who uncovered the feline representations.

While news of the feline representations is new, excavations began on the site in 2011 and have been ongoing since then. The decision for a full-scale excavation came about after the discovery of an elongated structural complex that could have been a potential Late Neolithic settlement. The initial dig resulted in the discovery of four rectangular units in an area that was also devoid of artifacts. However, this was to be expected by the group as they were anticipating “an open sanctuary irrelevant to practical life,” according to Fujii.

“In addition, we found a stone alignment circa 30-cm-long protruding from the southeastern corner of the operation area, but we took it lightly as a part of another unit.”

However, this initial assumption that the protrusion was part of another unit turned out to be incorrect. Instead, the group discovered the tip of a tail of one of the feline representations.

“Scholars were surprised when they noticed the tip of the tale of a feline feature and they immediately enlarged the operation area southeastward where they confirmed seven similar features,” Sumio Fujii revealed. “There is no doubt that the quadrupeds represent feline animals, probably cheetahs or panthers. This is because they have a slender trunk, a relatively small and rounded head without horns, and, among others, a long tail curling only its tip upward.”

This is not the first time feline structures have been found in Jordan, other Neolithic sites in the Jafr Basin have also turned up similar structures and Fujii believes the feline animal was considered to have magical properties or powers. Considering the entire location was not used for everyday living, Fujii postulates that it was possibly a site for “open-air ritual.” However, this is mere speculation for now.

Dating of the site has been difficult as a result of a lack of diagnostic artifacts or charcoal remains required for C-14 dating. However, “the existence of similar features at a few Late Neolithic sites in the Negev Highlands and the Sinai Peninsula suggests a date of circa 5,000 BC for the Awja felines.”

While the site is significant, Fujii explained to the Jordan Times that the site was backfilled for the time being to help preserve it. Sumio Fujii would like to see the site eventually relocated and reconstructed at a later date in the Jordan Museum.