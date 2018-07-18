Gisele Bundchen Shows Off Bikini Body, Packs On PDA With Tom Brady On Costa Rican Vacation

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady seem to be having quite the vacation in Costa Rica.

In photos published by the Daily Mail, the couple packed on the PDA as they hung out in their in swim gear. The 37-year-old model showed off her amazing bikini body in a black swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination. The top was low cut and plunging, showing off all of her assets while the bottom of the swimsuit tied at the sides and tucked into her derriere, exposing her flawless body.

To complete her stunning beachside look, the model donned a topknot and pair of hoop earrings with minimal makeup, covering her face with an oversized pair of sunglasses. Brady on the other hand, looked incredibly handsome in a pair of short green swim trunks. Throughout their time exploring, Tom and Gisele could be seen sharing kisses with one another as they walked hand in hand.

The couple’s children also joined them on the vacation and they could be seen hanging out and exploring rock caves. Like their parents, they appeared to be having a fun time on vacation. Gisele and Tom have two children together, 10-year-old Benjamin and 8-year-old Vivian. Brady also shares a son, 10-year-old John, with his ex Bridget Monahan.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Display Their Love in Costa Rica https://t.co/Mnd4LWheiJ #CostaRica — Costa Rica News (@CostaRicaStar) July 17, 2018

Yesterday, Tom Brady took to his Instagram account to share a photo of the family on their vacation. In the sweet picture, the family of five all sit on on the backs of donkeys as they strike a pose in a gorgeous green Costa Rican landscape. Tom plays the part of a cowboy in pair of jeans, a blue button-up shirt, and a straw cowboy hat. Gisele also looks incredibly laid back, wearing a pair of jeans and white t-shirt. Clearly, she is having a good time as she throws her her hands up in the air in what appears to be a celebration.

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jul 16, 2018 at 11:14am PDT

All three of the children also sit on horseback, with each of them wearing smiles on their faces. The photo gained a ton of attention among the New England Patriots star’s photo with 312,000 likes in addition to 2,500 comments within just one day of being posted. Many followers were quick to chime in on the adorable family while countless others confessed that they can’t wait to see to see Brady return to the NFL once again next year.

“Great family picture. Can’t believe how quick the kids are getting.”

“Tom and Giselle you are amazing parents,” another wrote.

“The Brady Bunch!The Brady Bunch,” another fan joked.

Next week, Brady will head to the Patriots training camp to prep for the NFL season.