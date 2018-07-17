Gretchen Rossi Was Not Sued For An Unpaid Credit Card Bill

Earlier this week, a report claimed Gretchen Rossi had stiffed Citibank for money owed on a Home Depot credit card but according to a new report, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star doesn’t actually owe the institution any money. Instead, she has reportedly found herself in the midst of a credit card breach.

On July 17, Rossi’s representative confirmed to Page Six that she did not leave a past due amount on a Home Depot credit card because she never actually had the card in the first place.

“[Gretchen’s] financial group was notified by Home Depot that her information was among the data compromised in the 2014 data breach by hackers,” the rep explained. “It is our understanding that any debts accrued due to the account hacks are being handled by Home Depot with the lending institutions that were affected.”

Rossi is “not engaged in any pending litigation” with Home Depot and has “never been served papers regarding a lawsuit,” the rep continued.

A representative for Home Depot also spoke to Page Six on Tuesday, explaining that Rossi and anyone else who was impacted by the breach will not be held responsible for fraudulent charges.

On Monday, Rossi was targeted by a report that suggested she had been sued by a debt collector who had been enlisted to help Citibank recover the unpaid balance she supposedly owed on the Home Depot credit card. At the time, it was alleged that the debt collector had set up an agreement with Rossi in 2014 but in January of last year, she reportedly quit making the payments with nearly $10,000 still unpaid.

On Twitter, after seeing the report, Rossi said, “This is false, and made up lies. I have not been sued or served any papers.” She also agreed with a fan who labeled the allegations as “fake news.”

In other Gretchen Rossi news, she and her longtime partner Slade Smiley are currently trying to have a child together through in-vitro fertilization.

“We have not given up and are not going to until we have a child of our own,” Smiley told Radar Online in April.

“Gretchen and I will find out if it was a success in 30-60 days and are just so grateful for everything that we have and for the family that we are building. I cannot wait to be a dad again!” he added.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.