David Beador’s Girlfriend Lesley Cook Disses Tamra Judge, Talks About Shannon Beador’s Daughters

Lesley Cook has labeled Tamra Judge a 'liar' for claims she made on the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' premiere.

Lesley Cook is putting her foot down in regard to the claims made against her during last night’s Real Housewives of Orange County premiere.

During a new interview, Lesley, the girlfriend of David Beador, denied that she began dating the husband of Shannon Beador prior to his split from his estranged wife at the end of last year. As fans may have seen last night, Lesley and David were accused of striking up a romance in October by Tamra Judge.

“Tamra lied about us meeting in October. I assume that she did this to create more drama and bring in viewers, but it is 2018 and this type of bullying needs to stop,” Lesley told Radar Online on July 17. “Tamra needs to put food on the table somehow, I assume.”

Lesley first lashed out against Tamra on Instagram, telling her fans and followers that she and David met in December and suggesting that Tamra’s accusations against her and her boyfriend were made for the sake of ratings on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“David and I didn’t even meet until the end of December, and it was just by chance. I didn’t go after anyone’s husband. I am good mother and a good person and I will not allow these mean girls to make up lies about me,” Lesley continued.

Shannon and David Beador ended their 17-year marriage last fall and during the Season 12 reunion of The Real Housewives of Orange County, she was seen announcing the news to her co-stars. Around the same time, David moved out of the home he shared with Shannon and their three kids, including their daughter Sophie, 16, and twins Stella and Adeline, 14.

Lesley went on to say that despite the rumors, she gets along just fine with Shannon and David’s daughters.

“David and Shannon’s daughters are absolute sweethearts, and my daughter adores them,” Lesley said.

David Beador and Lesley Cook have been dating for more than six months and went public with their romance in February. Since then, they have shared a number of photos of one another on social media, many of which were taken during their numerous vacations.

As for Shanon Beador, she was rumored to be dating someone named Alex earlier this year but has already split from him. As fans may recall, Shannon posted an image of herself and her mystery man on Instagram at a Poison concert in May.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.