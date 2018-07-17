Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly ‘Frustrated’ With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima After His Harsh Instagram Comment

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly a bit upset about the comment that her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, left on one of her Instagram photos on Monday.

According to a July 17 report by E! Online, Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of herself wearing a floral thong bikini, which left little to the imagination. After posting the revealing photo on social media, Younes Bendjima left a seemingly harsh comment that stunned many fans. “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” he wrote.

Now, sources are revealing that Kardashian is “frustrated” by Bendjima’s harsh comment on her photo, and that she’s unhappy with his impulsive behavior. The reality TV star reportedly thinks that her boyfriend he needs to deal with it.

“Kourtney doesn’t appreciate Younes posting his feelings in a public forum and being impulsive. She’s frustrated that he continues to get upset about it. She isn’t going to stop doing what she’s doing and feels like he needs to understand and deal with it.”

Kourtney Kardashian has allegedly explained to Younes Bendjima that she has to post photos on social media as apart of her job. However, he doesn’t agree with some of racy snapshots.

“Kourtney has explained its part of her job and it’s not going to change. But it still makes him uncomfortable and upset. He overreacted and put up a comment without thinking it through. Then he realized what he did made it even worse. He was just not thinking in the moment and got emotional,” an insider revealed.

Ride with U ???? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 3, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima recently spent a few weeks in Italy together, and seemingly had a great time. Sources revealed that the vacation helped the couple get more serious, and allowed Younes to really bond with Kourtney’s three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

“She is incredibly happy with Younes. They are getting serious. Younes is very close to her kids and loves spending time with them. The kids really like him. Kourtney is having the best time in Europe,” a source previously told People Magazine of the couple.

Kardashian and Bendjima have been dating for about two years. However, they’re lives keep them apart often. Younes is a model and a boxer, while Kourtney is busy with her life in the limelight, including her famous family’s reality TV series, and parenting her three children, whom she shares with her former boyfriend, Scott Disick.

Although Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima don’t share much of their relationship with the public, fans are interested to see if any of their relationship issues will be addressed during the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.