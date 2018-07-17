WWE News: Titus O’Neil Reportedly Throws Shade At Hulk Hogan Following Alleged Walkout At ‘Extreme Rules’

Reports suggest O'Neil was not too happy to see Hogan reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame, three years after he was caught using derogatory language toward African-Americans.

If new reports are to be believed, Titus O’Neil feels very strongly about Hulk Hogan’s reinstatement into the WWE Hall of Fame, three years after the company banished him for racist comments he supposedly made on a leaked video clip. Just one day after he allegedly snubbed Hogan at WWE’s most recent pay-per-view event, O’Neil reportedly took to social media to post what appears to be an explanation of why he doesn’t respect the WWE legend or believe his apologies for his previous comments.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, former WWE superstar Mark Henry, who now works in a backstage role for the company, observed that there was a “50-50” split among WWE’s African-American wrestlers regarding their views on Hogan’s reinstatement, considering his apparent use of the “N-word” in the leaked clip that got him fired from WWE in 2015. Ringside News then offered more insight on what Henry meant, writing on Monday that O’Neil might have been one of the wrestlers against Hogan’s reinstatement. This was based on an incident where he supposedly refused to shake hands with Hogan at Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, then walked out of the venue.

Shortly after Extreme Rules, Titus O’Neil reportedly liked an Instagram status from a fan who was against Hulk Hogan’s reinstatement, and a comment from WWE Bring it to the Table host Peter Rosenberg, where he called the news “interesting.”

According to Ringside News, O’Neil seemed to take another shot at Hogan earlier on Monday, as he shared a photo on Instagram where he posed for a family picture with his two sons. After starting out with a Bible verse, O’Neil continued by saying that he hopes his sons would make a positive impact in the world without showing prejudice to anyone, then took aim at an unnamed person with motives that might not have been “genuine.”

“ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE When GENUINE PEOPLE Come together and operate in truth. I have NEVER RESPECTED A PERSON That doesn’t operate in truth when it comes to making a Wrong into Right with Genuine motives. And I wouldn’t ever teach my sons to accept that either.”

Does Titus O'Neil have a problem with Hulk Hogan being back in #WWE? https://t.co/8cYE39KHc8 pic.twitter.com/8JtVIJL4GP — NoDQ.com – WWE Summerslam news #Summerslam (@nodqdotcom) July 17, 2018

Although Titus O’Neil didn’t mention Hulk Hogan in the post, Ringside News agreed with fan speculation that he was referring to the “Hulkster,” and insinuating that Hogan’s apologies for his past racist remarks might not have been heartfelt and genuine.

At the moment, it remains unclear whether Hulk Hogan has formally re-signed with the WWE, but he is, for the meantime, back in the company’s good graces and once again a member of its Hall of Fame. And while O’Neil has yet to actually address the alleged backstage incident at Extreme Rules, he was still utilized on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, as he and Apollo Crews lost a tag team match against the Authors of Pain.