Michael B. Jordan Serves All The Hot Body Teas In Italy

Michael B. Jordan is relaxing before promoting his starring role in the upcoming "Creed 2."

Ladies, if you’re in your feelings because of all the bikini body posts, this visual of Michael B. Jordan serving all the hot body teas in Italy is for you.

The Daily Mail has blessed us with photos of the Black Panther actor casually acting like he doesn’t know why all the single ladies want to slide in his Twitter DMs as he relaxed on a yacht in Capri, Italy.

Wearing nothing but a pink pair of Hawaiian shorts, Michael B. Jordan showed us all that he trained extra-hard (!) for his role as Adonis Creed in the upcoming Creed II, set to be released on Thanksgiving.

And he acted oh-so-innocent as he let the shorts slip well below his buttcrack after he jumped into the clear blue water. It was fair to say, then, that there was a full moon on the horizon.

After Jordan got out of the water, he hopped back on the yacht for a tour of the scenic island off the Mediterranean coast of Italy.

The actor, who is rumored to be dating video vixen Ashlyn Castro, didn’t have his rumored girlfriend anywhere in sight as he went on the boat with some friends.

However, the actor did spend Kwanzaa and New Year’s Eve together with the model.

Head over to the Daily Mail link to see Michael B. Jordan act like he doesn’t see us. We see you, boo!

While it’s questionable whether or not the Creed II actor is, in fact, dating Ashlyn, there is one actor in particular who has something to say about his flirting style: Jamie Foxx.

According to Complex Magazine, who sat down with the actor and Katie Holmes’ rumored beau, Jordan “jacked” his booty call style for his role as Kilmonger in Black Panther.

But Jamie wasn’t referring to a method of flirting, in reality: back in 1997, Jamie was starring in an ill-advised film called Booty Call, where he played a character named Bunz.

Take a look at the picture below and see what, exactly, Jamie was talking about.

All joking aside, Jamie said that he was “proud” of the actor, who took home many of the top prizes for his role as Kilmonger at the BET Awards.

Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan are also set to work together in a film called Just Mercy, which will be released by Warner Brothers, and is being described as a “courtroom drama” by critical outlets.