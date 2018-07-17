Kailyn Lowry Disses ‘Instagram Dad’ Chris Lopez, Claims He Asked How His Son Is Just Twice In Seven Months

Kailyn Lowry is seen dissing her third baby daddy in a sneak peek at Monday's new episode of 'Teen Mom 2.'

Kailyn Lowry isn’t impressed with Chris Lopez’s sudden interest in their son during the upcoming episode of Teen Mom 2.

In a sneak peek shared by OK! Magazine on July 17, Lowry is seen chatting with her co-stars, including Leah Messer, about Lopez and revealing that after confirming she was in Hawaii, Lopez immediately wanted to spend time with their son.

“In seven months, this might be the second time he’s asked how his son is or where his son is,” Lowry told her friends.

Lowry then revealed that Lopez had recently shared an old image of their son, Lux Russell, likely in an effort to appear as if he is a good dad to his fans and followers on Instagram.

“He posted a picture of him and the baby in my baby when the baby was a month old and he just posted it the other day. Like, please don’t be that Instagram dad because that’s what you are,” she said.

Lowry began dating Lopez after confirming the end of her marriage to Javi Marroquin in May 2016. However, after learning she was expecting a child with him, they called it quits amid allegations of cheating and she was forced to go through her pregnancy alone. Since then, the former couple’s relationship has been extremely tumultuous as they attempt to co-parent their 11-month-old child.

Kailyn Lowry has her hands full as she attempts to juggle her three baby daddies, including her former husband Javi Marroquin, who recently enjoyed a months-long romance with their co-star, Briana DeJesus. As fans of Teen Mom 2 have seen in recent months, Marroquin’s romance with DeJesus caused tons of tension between him and Lowry and ultimately, DeJesus and Lowry came to blows during filming on the Season 8 reunion.

While Marroquin and DeJsus seemed to be quite serious about one another just a short time ago, they called it quits in February and by March, Marroquin had reconciled with his current girlfriend Lauren Comeau. Then, just two months later, Marroquin and Comeau confirmed she was expecting his second child, a baby boy, on Instagram.

Although Marroquin and Comeau are starting a family together, she has not yet appeared on Teen Mom 2 and isn’t expected to do so during the upcoming ninth season of the series.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her family, and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.