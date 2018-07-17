‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Star Teresa Giudice Debuts Super Blonde Hair [Photo]

This is her blondest look yet.

Teresa Giudice has debuted an all-new look ahead of The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s upcoming ninth season, and it’s pretty dramatic.

After experimenting with a number of dark blonde shades in recent years, the mother of four took to her Instagram page where she showed off a much lighter shade than fans have ever seen and revealed that her makeover took place in the comfort of her own home.

“When the owner of [Industry Salon] makes a house call to my beach house… Thanks for taking care of my hair yesterday [Giana Martino] love her,” she wrote in the caption of her July 16 photo.

Giudice’s latest photo comes three weeks after she paid a visit to Martino at her salon, which seems to suggest that going this blonde was quite the process for the longtime reality star.

As fans may have seen in recent days, Giudice is currently on vacation with her family, including her four daughters, Gia, Milania, Audriana, and Gabriella, and sharing a ton of photos with her fans and followers on Instagram. Meanwhile, Giudice’s husband, Joe, is facing a potential deportation as he continues to serve a 41-month prison term for charges of bank and wire fraud.

Joe began his sentence in March 2016, just months after Giudice completed her own 11-month prison sentence.

Teresa Giudice is doing what she can to stay focused on herself and her daughters but soon, she could be faced with her husband’s potential deportation.

“An immigration judge ordered Mr. Giudice removed from the United States on March 14, 2018,” an official for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review revealed to Radar Online last month.

After learning he was in jeopardy of being deported back to his home country of Italy after his sentence is complete, Joe reportedly took legal action to stop the process of being removed from the United States, where he and his family have been living.

“Mr. Giudice applied for a cancellation of removal on May 8, 2018, and filed a motion to terminate on May 24,” the DOJ official explained. “Both requests remain pending.”

As for Joe, he’s reportedly in denial about the possibility of a deportation.

“He’s convinced he’s not getting reported,” the insider said. “He says it’s not going to happen.”

Teresa Giudice and her family are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for the ninth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but a premiere date has not yet been set.