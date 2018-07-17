Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Going Back To Work After Welcoming Baby True

Khloe Kardashian is revealing how hard it was for her to go back to work after spending months at home with baby daughter True Thompson.

According to a July 17 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian claims that although she was extremely worried about leaving baby True all day long to return to work at the Good American offices, she claims that after she got into a routine things got much better.

“The days leading up to my very first day back were tough, but once I started going through the motions, everything fell into place. It’s like riding a bike! On my first day back, True was perfect while I was gone. Plus, coming home was soooo much fun — I acted like I hadn’t seen her in forever!”

Khloe Kardashian even says that although she’s worried about leaving True every day this week for work, she knows that everything will be okay, and reveals that her daughter is in the best possible hands.

“I’ve never had to juggle a baby and work at the same time, so it’ll be interesting to see how I’ll learn to handle everything. Women do it every single day, so I know I’ll get through it — I’m just anxious because it’s the unknown,” Kardashian added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has also been hard at work getting her body back into shape following her daughter’s birth. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed via her app this week that she was shocked to learn that she had already lost over 30 pounds since giving birth back in April.

“After I had True, I didn’t put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight. I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week. Here is where I am at currently. True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn’t give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn’t able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I’ve lost 33 pounds! I’m shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly,” Khloe told her fans.

In addition, Khloe Kardashian says she credits two major things to her weight loss. The new mom believes that breastfeeding and staying active and exercising during her pregnancy were what helped kick off her post-baby weight loss.