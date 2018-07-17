Katy Perry Got ‘Situational Depression’ From Negative Responses Of Her Album

Songstress Katy Perry took it very personal last year when her album Witness came out and had less than rave reviews. Perry ended up getting very depressed following the release of the album.

According to Vogue Australia, Perry discussed the struggle of keeping her relationship private and trying to still bang out the hits as a pop star. “I have had bouts of situational depression and my heart was broken last year because, unknowingly, I put so much validity in the reaction of the public, and the public didn’t react in the way I had expected to … which broke my heart,” Perry told Vogue Australia.

Her album Witness was slammed by most critics. Overproduced and oversaturated to sound like the new EDM-pop style like Robyn and Charli XCX – it wasn’t the Katy Perry sound audiences fell in love with. Perry campaigned for Clinton so it could be that the post-election got her in a funk.

Neil McCormick of the Daily Telegraph gave the album a 2 out of 5 stars saying, “Witness is the sound of someone trying to cover too many bases. Perry has probably done enough to keep the box office machine rolling but it might be time for her to shrink her budget and make that little arty offering that really comes from the heart.”

After feeling depressed, last January, Perry attended a week-long program at the Hoffman Institute to better herself. The institute is a personal growth retreat in California that helps people identify the negativity in their life that has developed unconsciously and were conditioned in childhood. Perry enjoyed her reboot on life there so much that now if any of her friends are feeling down she’ll give them a gift certificate to the institute.

Perry went on to tell Vogue Australia that she thinks of people like computers and we all need a reboot sometimes, “I believe that, essentially and metaphorically, we are all computers, and sometimes we adopt these viruses via our parents or via the nurture that we are given or not given growing up. They start to play out in our behaviour, in our adult patterns, in our relationships,” Perry explained.

Perry is always open to discussing mental illness and bettering herself. Last year on Viceland’s The Therapist she broke down and talked about how she had suicidal thoughts. According to People, she said in the interview, “I wrote a song about it. I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low and depressed.”

Perry seems to be on the up and up now, though. She continues her Witness tour throughout the globe. She is currently in South Africa and will be heading to Australia later this month.