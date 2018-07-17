‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday, July 17: Phyllis Tosses Billy Out!

The future of 'Philly' in danger after Billy's deceit!

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, July 17, prove anger rules in Genoa City as the Newmans turn on Nick after his big reveal, and Phyllis tosses Billy out after learning about his lies.

Victoria (Amelie Heinle) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) sat at Newman Enterprises and worried about Victor’s fate when the man himself arrived and informed the concerned wife and daughter that everything turned out to be Nick (Joshua Morrow). Nick impersonated J.T. and caused all the trouble. Not surprisingly both Nikki and Victoria felt furious that Nick would stoop so low. That’s something left only to somebody like The Moustache himself, so how dare Nick learn from his father’s example.

Sharon (Sharon Case) laid into Nick too for pretending to be J.T. He scared her and Nikki nearly to death. Plus, he has no idea that they’re keeping the mother of all secrets about killing J.T., so that made them especially jumpy and upset about the whole thing. Nick couldn’t help but wonder why Sharon felt so upset especially over J.T., but she played it off as being reminded of Mariah (Camryn Grimes) gaslighting her over Cassie.

Then Nikki and Victoria arrived, and they too let Nick have it. How dare he! Well, he dared because Victor took Christian away, and by the way, Nick didn’t feel one ounce of regret over his actions. Nick said that Victor deserves every last thing that happens. After Nikki accused him of being cold and calculating (hmm like Victor?) and left in a huff, Nick told Sharon and Victoria he planned to reveal everything tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) goes on a rampage after she learned Billy (Jason Thompson) lied to her so he could gamble. She confronted Summer (Hunter King) about holding a game at the house and tempting Billy, and then Summer confessed she lost everything and Billy helped her. In all the explaining, Phyllis realized that Billy and Summer covered for each other, and she became even more irate.

Billy arrived and explained he won back “Jaboat,” but Phyllis didn’t care. She stormed upstairs, packed his bags, and tossed them over the railing. Phyllis told Billy to leave, so he picked up his bag and left.

Finally, at the Club Hilary (Mishael Morgan) met with a mysterious man she called Mark. She thanked him for his discretion, and then Mariah and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) walked in, and ultimately decided to say hi. The fact that they saw her with Mark left Hilary shaken, but she acted uncharacteristically nice to them, which of course, freaked out Mariah.

After the girls left, Hilary told Mark, “Devon can’t find out the real reason for this meeting. No one can.” She’s hiding something huge.

