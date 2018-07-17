Bodybuilder Teresa Giudice Shows Off Her Muscles In New Bikini Photos

The 'RHONJ' star is showing off her insane bodybuilder body in a tiny bikini.

After Inquisitr shared that she revealed her new bodybuilding passion last month, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is now showing off her muscles in another two-piece bikini. Daily Mail reports that the mom of four was flaunting her toned body while spending some time at the beach with her friends and family – including her daughters – in her home state of New Jersey on July 16.

Teresa took to Instagram this week to show off her bodybuilding body in two new bikini photos, first showing herself posing in a black and white two-piece while sitting on a sun lounger as she was surrounded by friends.

The reality star captioned her first bikini upload by telling her 1.3 million followers that she and her gang were “Beachin It” alongside a sunshine emoji.

Giudice – who’s husband Joe Guidice is currently serving out a 41-month prison sentence – then gave her followers a better glimpse at her toned body as she shared a second photo showing her holding on to her youngest daughter, nine-year-old Audriana, on the beach.

The second bikini snap the 43-year-old star shared with her fans showed her wading into the sea water with her little girl in he arms. Audriana even matched her mom in a similar geometric print black and white bikini.

Giudice captioned that sweet photo by writing, “Sun Kissed” with a number of emojis, including a kissing face, bikini emoji, and a red heart and the sweet hashtag #twinning.

The bikini snaps the reality star uploaded for her fans came shortly after Teresa revealed that she’d taken on bodybuilding after taking part in a recent competition.

As reported by Women’s Health, Teresa revealed her seriously toned muscles in a bodybuilding competition just last month.

Giudice then shared her health and fitness tips with Us Weekly, admitting that she’d always wanted to take part in the competition and loved seeing her body transform through intense diet and exercise.

“I love the way my arms and back look. All my clothes are big on me,” Teresa confessed to the outlet of her very impressive new body. “My body drastically changed because of yoga, but this was even more extreme. It debunks the myth that if you’re over 40, you can’t look good.”

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey star also told Us Weekly that her currently incarcerated husband is loving her new look and had been very “supportive” of her decision to transform her body.

“I don’t think he wanted to get me on stage in a bathing suit,” Giudice said of her husband. “Then he recently said to me ‘you know what, you should do it.’ He’s been so supportive, he’s so happy for me.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, Teresa’s bikini photos came amid two new bikini uploads from her sister-in-law and fellow RHONJ star Melissa Gorga, who was also showing off her rock hard body in a two-piece while enjoying the summer sun in New Jersey on social media this week.