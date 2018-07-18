‘Live From Daryl’s House’ To Return This Fall Via BMG

Musician Daryl Hall announced Monday that his acclaimed TV Live From Daryl’s House will be returning with new episodes this fall.

Variety reports that producers Daryl Hall and Jonathan Wolfson partnered with BMG who now owns the rights to show and all 82 episodes. BMG’s Joe Thomas and Bob Frank will serve as executive producers for the show.

“I’m really excited to work with BMG, who are enthusiastic about taking this show to the next level with me. Fans have been asking me when we are returning, so I am pleased to say that we are headed into production in the fall,” says Daryl Hall. BMG currently owns the most of the rights to music from Hall’s band, Hall and Oates. BMG recently put out the groups single, their first new music in almost a decade.

Wolfson added, “We are thrilled to be working with BMG’s team, moving forward. They’re a perfect fit for us, as they have the global reach and personal touch that this show deserves.” BMG’s Joe Thomas also commented on the acquisition by stating, “This new joint venture is yet another example of BMG’s growth in the audiovisual market. We couldn’t be more excited to be working with the ‘LFDH’ team to present the show to fans across the globe.”

The series does not yet have a premiere date or acts listed to perform.

FRANKLIN, TN – SEPTEMBER 25: Daryl Hall of Hall & Oates performs onstage at the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival – Day 2 on September 25, 2016 in Franklin, Tennessee. Mickey Bernal / Getty Images

Live From Daryl’s House is filmed on location at Daryl’s House club in Pawling, NY which is a working restaurant and also performing venue for artists.

Over the shows run, Hall has featured prominent artists such as Joe Walsh, Smokey Robinson, Todd Rundgren, John Rzenik of the Goo Goo Dolls, and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top. In addition to well-known musicians, Hall has also showcased up and coming musicians on his show as well such as Anderson East, Fitz & the Tantrums, and the Neon Trees.

The show began as a web series in 2007 and was originally filmed at Hall’s home in Millertown, NY but moved to his club in Pawling. The show featured Hall and a backing band of musicians playing with artists and also preparing food with the featured artist. The show was later picked up by MTV and later syndicated on Palladia/VH1.

Live From Daryl’s House went off the air last year due to an electrical fire at Hall’s club in Pawling. The fire happened during the clubs after hours and no one was present at the establishment. The club suffered minor damage but was closed down due to renovations. It has since reopened to the public.