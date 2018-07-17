Kylie Jenner Shares Behind-The-Scenes Video From Sexy Photoshoot With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott did a joint photoshoot for GQ Magazine.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are a couple in love, and they are too cute for words about it. The couple, who are parents to a baby daughter named Stormi, couldn’t keep their hands off of each other during a recent joint photoshoot for GQ.

Now, however, Kylie has shown the world just how much she loves her baby daddy by posting some exclusive behind the scenes video from the super-sexy photoshoot featuring the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan and the sometime rapper.

In the video, which was posted to today’s Instagram story, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott can be seen hugging and kissing one another, and looking at each other lovingly. Kylie, who was dressed mostly in white for the photoshoot, was a stark contrast to Travis Scott’s various suits in black and white, and even red at one point.

But one thing is for certain: the young couple is “crazy in love,” and the backing track on the video featured a French singer whispering various French phrases of love and devotion. How sweet!

Head on over to Kylie’s Instagram to see the full video, and check out some of the other photos from the photoshoot below.

As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, even though the photoshoot showed how much Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott loved one another — which was sort of the point — Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott got a lot of flack for the photo shoot because Kylie was seen in a “different class” than Travis based on what she was wearing.

“My daddy is rolling over in his grave. This magazine has fallen off so badly from what it once represented,” wrote one GQ fan on the company’s Instagram page.

But that hasn’t stopped the couple from talking about their love, how they met, and what the “couple in love” do when they get into an argument: how do they fix things? How do they make it better? And most importantly, how do they make their undying love last?

Believe it or not, despite his choice of career, Travis Scott is actually “very private,” according to Kylie, and doesn’t like being in the spotlight. It’s Kylie, she claims, that is the more outgoing of the pair.

However much they may be in love with one another, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have made clear that they also “do their own thing” when they’re apart, but always come together as a family at the end of the day.