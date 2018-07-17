Elle MacPherson’s New Beau Andrew Wakefield Accused Of Cheating On His Now-Ex-Wife With Model

Photo of MacPherson and Wakefield that surfaced is a year old - but Wakefield only left his wife three months ago

A photograph of Elle MacPherson and her boyfriend, Andrew Wakefield has surfaced of the two kissing publicly in a Miami food market. However, the photo has been revealed to be a year old, according to the Daily Mail, and Wakefield’s wife is reportedly shocked since the doctor and she separated only three months ago. Finbar O’Donovan said his sister, Carmel, split with Wakefield in April.

‘”My sister and Andrew only split up a few months ago. They are not divorced yet but they plan to. Carmel called me this morning saying, ‘Have you seen the photos of Andrew and Elle Macpherson kissing on the MailOnline?’ I told her I hadn’t but I took a look.”

Wakefield is the notorious London doctor who was the center of the “vaccines cause autism” scandal, falsifying his studies to “prove” that the MMR vaccine and autism were linked. His study, published in the Lancet, was later found to be fraudulent.

In 2010, Wakefield was banned from practicing medicine in the UK, and moved his family to Texas. The former Mrs. Wakefield stood by her husband and moved with him to the U.S., along with the couple’s four children. She and the children all became U.S. citizens.

Wakefield turned to traveling across the U.S. to share his views, focusing on a Somali American settlement in Minnesota. According to Mic, after parents followed his advice to not have their children vaccinated, a serious measles outbreak occurred in 2014 for which Wakefield was widely believed to be responsible.

MacPherson, who is publicly passionate about healthy living, began dating property developer Jeffrey Soffer in 2009. The couple were wed at the exclusive Laucala Resort in Fiji in 2013. In 2014, MacPherson moved from her then home base in London to Miami to be closer to her husband. They lived in Florida for a year with her sons Flynn, 19, and Aurelius, 14, from her previous relationship with Arpad Busson.

The former Sports Illustrated cover girl told Porter Magazine last June, ‘People are surprised that I… moved my whole family from London to Miami for love.’

News that MacPherson and Wakefield are dating hit Twitter and Jezebel found the pairing “alarming”

It's important and slightly alarming that Elle Macpherson is dating anti-vaccine ex-doctor Andrew Wakefield https://t.co/IM7TlOd2FA pic.twitter.com/tXjhi1UZLN — Jezebel (@Jezebel) July 17, 2018

MacPherson, who held the nickname “The Body”, spoke to InStyle in May about not being able to rely on her good genes to retain her good looks.

‘The things I’d been doing since my twenties weren’t working in my fifties.’

MacPherson switched to a wholefood diet rich in fruit and vegetables, and began taking an organic alkalizing green powder with ingredients including Chinese herbs and shiitake and maitake mushrooms.

When the Daily Mail reached out to MacPherson’s team, they did not respond with a comment.