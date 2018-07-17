Jessica Simpson Has Plans For A Music Comeback

'The stage is my home, so I look forward to being on it.'

Jessica Simpson fans have something to cheer about.

According to E! Online, Jessica Simpson may be returning to the stage soon. Over the past weekend, Simpson attended BeautyCon where she dished on a number of topics including her sister Ashlee’s return to reality TV. According to Jessica, her little sister will be getting a new show titled Ashlee + Evan, which is based on her life with her husband, Evan Ross. Previously, Ashlee starred in the The Ashlee Simpson Show, which ran for two seasons from 2004 to 2005 on MTV.

“She did a reality show [before], so I was shocked that she said yes to it, because it’s like you’re mic-ed for everything,” Jessica told reporters.

As for Jessica? She says that she has no plans to return back to reality TV, despite the success of her reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which ran from 2003 to 2005. When asked if she will ever return to reality TV, Jessica says that she will not ever go back.

“I am confident, but I also know how people can take your words and make them whatever they want to make them,” she says of reality TV.

But Simpson does say that she has plans to return to music soon and is excited about it. Especially because her sister Ashlee also has plans to return.

“We’ve done a lot of behind-the-scenes-type work, because we’ve become mothers, but now we’re going back to the stage, for both of us. The stage is my home, so I look forward to being on it,” Simpson teased.

And minus just planning a return to stage, Jessica is busy promoting her makeup brush line called Beauty Fiend, which consists of makeup brushes and cosmetic accessories. This is in addition to her already successful purse and clothing lines.

“I never imagined I would have makeup brushes; I use them every day, but I never thought my name would be on them. I just think, really, it’s all about not even just believing in all of your dreams [but also] knowing that the unknown dreams can come true,” Simpson said of her latest endeavor.

Over the past week and weekend, Simpson has been busy on her Instagram account promoting her new makeup line by sharing photos and videos. One photo from BeautyCon shows Simpson and the former Kardashian makeup artist, Joyce Bonelli. In the photo the two women are dressed in all black as they look into the camera with their long locks down and flowing. Bonelli holds up a set of makeup brushes to showcase the line which appears to be very popular based on the amount of likes it got Simpson on Instagram.

Clearly, Jessica is one busy woman!