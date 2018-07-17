Beyonce Pregnancy Rumors Continue As Bey Wears Skintight Leotard In Paris, Reports ‘Daily Mail’

For weeks now, rumors of Beyonce’s possible pregnancy have flown as she and Jay Z travel the world for their “On the Run II Tour.” Fans at each stop keep their eyes peeled for a Beyonce baby bump hoping to hear the Carters will soon be a party of six.

According to a Daily Mail report, fans went wild with speculation after Bey appeared in Paris wearing a skintight leotard paired with a pair of denim shorts, and a sparkly multi-colored jacket. Last June, the 36-year-old gave birth to twins, Rumi and Sir, who were the couple’s second and third children. Their daughter, Blue Ivy, 6, is the couple’s oldest child. Many feel that the Carters plan to complete their family with four children because the number appears to have significance in their life, according to an Inquisitr report.

While some fans questioned that the singer would choose to get pregnant during a demanding world tour, others felt wholly convinced that Queen B’s growing way more than a food baby these days. While she and Jay Z haven’t announced anything officially, the more time that goes by, the more it looks like fan speculation could turn out to be the truth about a Beyonce pregnancy.

South Africa here is your Beyonce. Highly pregnant performing in Paris on the 15th July pic.twitter.com/iCXCdGafaO — Sammy Houston ????????‍♀️ (@samanthe_H) July 17, 2018

The couple is good at keeping things under wraps, and ultimately they kept an entire album secret and shocked the world when they released their joint album, Everything Is Love, as The Carters in mid-June.

While the Daily Mail obtained exclusive pictures of Beyonce in a loose t-shirt bearing her husband’s likeness, the fact that she had it tucked into a pair of light denim cutoffs makes it difficult to speculate on the possibility of whether or not she’s concealing a baby bump somewhere amidst the baggy shirt. Those tiny shorts don’t hide very much.

The “Best Thing I Never Had” singer paired her casual look with colossal silver earrings with her name on them, and she kept her blonde locks off her face with a gray bandanna fashioned into a headband. Sunglasses and a gigantic (bump hiding?) Gucci bag finished everything off. Jay Z accompanied her wearing a bright Hawaiian print shirt, track pants, and a bandanna headband.

The Carters wrap up the European leg of their tour at Allianz Riviera, and soon they’ll head stateside for 30 dates starting on July 25. For now, they’re ignoring all the possible pregnancy rumors, and they’re focusing on their performances and each other.