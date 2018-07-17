Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Spotted On Date Despite Split Rumors, Reports ‘Daily Mail’

Despite breakup rumors dogging them at every turn, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx looked every bit still the couple when out together Monday night, according to the Daily Mail. The couple was seen out together in New York, arriving at “celebrity favorite Tao in Midtown together where Foxx was a consummate gentleman as he helped his lady from their car before heading off for a romantic date,” they reported.

“Katie was summer perfect in a ruffling white set which teamed a flirty off-the-shoulder crop top with cute shorts.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum capped off the adorable summery outfit with a red Christian Dior purse and strappy nude sandals. Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning actor appeared debonaire while wearing a dark polo and white pants. He also sported some dark shades. The couple certainly didn’t look to be broken up but instead appeared to be incredibly happy — the opposite of recent reports which claimed that the couple was amidst a breakup, with her vacationing with daughter Siri in Europe while he enjoyed fun in Miami. Reps for the actress, who normally don’t comment on the couple, called those reports 100 percent untrue, as reported previously by PEOPLE, and these recent snaps certainly seem to back up that claim.

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Foxx sweetly helps girlfriend Katie Holmes from the car following breakup rumors https://t.co/s9IcEJ1gkX — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 17, 2018

As Inquisitr previously reported, the couple was rumored to be about to get married but supposedly Holmes called it off over “trust issues.” Whether that’s where they are headed or not, seeing the couple out and about on a special date night was great. That same night, Foxx headed over to the New York soundstage to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he was a guest, along with Taron Egerton, Zoey Deutch, and Mark Normand.

Foxx and Egerton will be appearing in the new version of Robin Hood, which will be out in November. The above trailer was just released for it Tuesday. In it, Egerton portrays Robin while Foxx will be playing Little John. Eve Hewson will be playing Maid Marian and Otto Bathurst has directed the action/adventure film.

But it’s another film that coming out in 2019 that should capture all of Foxx’s attention. All-Star Weekend, which he wrote, directed, and stars in, along with Nina Dobrev, Robert Downey Jr., and Eva Longoria is bound to make some news. The premise of the film is that two buddies form a rivalry over their favorite American basketball player, according to the IMDB. The site also says that the film will be released in February, probably timing out closely with All-Star Weekend, which will take place in Charlotte Feb. 15-17, 2019.