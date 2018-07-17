Horror Movies: First Creepy ‘Glass’ Teaser Trailer Released Along With Some Intriguing Photos Of The Film

Anya Taylor-Joy’s character, Casey Cooke, can be seen interacting with the man who once held her captive, Kevin Wendell Crumb.

Split is regarded as one of the best horror movies of 2017, and fans have been clamoring for the intriguing sequel, Glass. Set to be released on January 18, Glass is quickly becoming one of the most highly anticipated horror movies of 2019. M. Night Shyamalan’s Split was a standalone sequel to his 2000 film, Unbreakable, and it told the story of Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy). Crumb suffers from dissociative identity disorder, and one of his personalities is the seemingly unbreakable character dubbed The Beast.

At the end of the horror film, the media dubs Crumb’s collection of personalities as The Horde, and Bruce Willis’ character from Unbreakable, David Dunn, appears. Where Unbreakable served as an origin story for a superhero, Split was an origin story for a supervillain, of sorts. While we’ll have to wait for 2019 to see how Glass closes out the trilogy, we won’t have to wait much longer to see the trailer. The teaser was recently released for Glass, and the creepy video revealed when fans can watch the full trailer: this Friday, July 20.

JoBlo Movie Trailers put together a video that features the new horror teaser at the beginning of the segment, as well as the trailers for the trilogy’s two previous movies.

Rotten Tomatoes provides the premise of one of the most intriguing horror movies set to be released in 2019, written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan.

“Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.”

The title of M. Night Shyamalan’s new horror film is a reference to Samuel L. Jackson’s character in Unbreakable, Elijah Price, also known as Mr. Glass. Recently, the new poster for Glass was released, and Crumb, Price, and Dunn can be seen sitting together in what is assumed to be a mental health facility, and shrewdly, their reflections are that of their alter egos. The use of colors is also intriguing, as they differentiate between the hero (Dunn), the villain (Glass), and the character who falls in between the two categories.

Universal Pictures

New photos of the 2019 horror film have been released, confirming that the trio of characters do indeed, at some point, all stay together in a facility. One photo shows the three of them all in the same room talking to someone who is probably a doctor, and David Dunn can be seen chained. Anya Taylor-Joy’s character from Split, Casey Cooke, is seen in another pic talking with the man who once held her captive, Kevin.

If the horror film is half as intriguing as the photos, or as enthralling as the trilogy’s two previous movies, then Glass will be another smash hit by Shyamalan. The pics already have fans wondering how the characters all become locked up together, and why Cook is interacting with Kevin. Perhaps we’ll know more when the trailer drops this Friday for what may end up being one of the best horror movies of 2019, Glass.