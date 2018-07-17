Olivia Culpo & Danny Amendola Pack On The PDA, May Have Taken On-Again Romance A Bit Too Far

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola may have taking their PDA a little too far at a Rhode Island restaurant. Several patrons eating at the restaurant complained to the management about their intense kissing.

According to Page Six, an insider said the two of them were at the restaurant Scarpetta at Gurney’s with a few friends. Instead of chatting, the couple was busy “having a hot make-out session. It’s what you would call, in high school, ‘heavy petting,'” the insider said.

Though apparently management did not bring the patron’s complaints to the celebrity duo’s attention and instead bought the couple drinks.

Another source from the Daily Mail said that the couple aren’t even really a couple again. The source told the Daily Mail, “Olivia and Danny are not exclusively dating, but are working on their relationship. Danny reached out to Olivia and wanted to clear the air between them. She had previously told him she would be his date to a wedding, and decided to go with him last weekend.” Could it be sparks began flying again after the wedding date? Maybe.

The insider went on to say Culpo has commitment issues which could be the reason for the break. ‘They are working on things and are definitely talking and seeing each other often. Olivia has minor commitment issues and is very independent, making it hard for her to be in a relationship,” said the source.

NFL football player Danny Amendola, of the New England Patriots, left, and Olivia Culpo arrive at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss / AP Images

Amendola’s rep told Page Six that this steaming make out restaurant session is not quite true. Reportedly saying “this is not accurate.” It’s unclear if maybe the patrons fabricated it or Amendola is trying to brush it off.

Culpo, 26, is a model and former beauty queen. In 2012, she won the Miss Universe pageant representing the United States. She is originally from Rhode Island. Amendola, 32, is a NFL player for the New England Patriots.

The pair began dating in 2016 and looks like have been on and off ever since. They reportedly ended their relationship this past March, but it could possibly be they’re back on again. E Online! reported that Amendola explained the funny story how the pair met: “I met her on the corner of Hollywood and Vine, just walking down the street and we bumped into one another. It’s crazy.”

In the past, Culpo has dated singer Nick Jonas whereas Amendola dated Good Morning Football host Kay Adams.