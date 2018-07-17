‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’ Cast Films The Season 10 Reunion Without LuAnn De Lesseps, Per ‘TMZ’

What is the 'RHONY' cast saying about LuAnn de Lesseps' absence?

The Real Housewives of New York City cast is filming their Season 10 reunion special today in the Big Apple and as they prepared to shoot the new episode, they were confronted with a TMZ camera about the special — and about LuAnn de Lesseps’ absence.

“This should be a good one, right?” Ramona Singer said to the camera as she chatted on the phone.

According to the report, the Bravo TV reality cast is filming the Season 10 reunion at popular restaurant Cipriani.

“You know what, we all feel bad for LuAnn and, you know, it’ll be okay,” Singer added.

Earlier this week, Bethenny Frankel confirmed that de Lesseps would not be present during filming on the Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 reunion because she had checked herself back into rehab. As fans well know, de Lesseps initially entered treatment earlier this year after getting drunk and arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, at the end of last year.

Tinsley Mortimer also revealed her thoughts about de Lesseps’ latest stint in rehab, telling TMZ that she was “sad” to hear the news about her co-stars’ ongoing issues with substance abuse.

“I feel badly for her [and] hope she gets better,” Mortimer said.

Sonja Morgan then said she would miss de Lesseps “very much” as she and the rest of her co-stars filmed the reunion special for their show.

Although LuAnn de Lesseps has appeared to be quite healthy in recent months as she’s continued with her on-stage production of Countess and Friends and done some traveling, sources claim that the family feud she’s involved with pushed her over the edge and led her back to rehab days ago.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, it was recently revealed that de Lesseps had allegedly relapsed some time earlier this month just after telling her fans and followers on Instagram that she was celebrating six months of sobriety.

As fans may have seen on July 2, de Lesseps posted an image of herself and her former husband, Count Alexandre de Lesseps, enjoying a party in The Hamptons and claimed their time together was the “greatest reunion ever” on Instagram.

“Greatest reunion ever! Wonderful to spend the weekend with the kids and The Count. Also counting my blessings! Celebrating 6 months of sobriety! Happy 4th of July, everyone!” she wrote in the caption of her photo.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.