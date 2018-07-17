Anne Rice’s ‘Vampire Chronicles’ TV Series Coming To Hulu

Acclaimed author Anne Rice announced today that her series The Vampire Chronicles has found its home at Hulu.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the author announced the news via Facebook today. The series is currently being written by Rice and her son Christopher. The two will also serve as executive producers on the show as well.

Christopher also took to Twitter today to announce the news to fans. “It should surprise no one that Lestat is a fan of Offred’s resilience and resistance. Thrilled to finally announce that THE VAMPIRE CHRONICLES TV series is coming in for a landing at @hulu,” he wrote.

“To our international VAMPIRE CHRONICLES fans, please don’t feel marginalized by today’s announcement about our TV series landing at Hulu here in the US. Everyone involved is keenly aware of the international demand for this show. WE SEE YOU. More announcements to come!” he stated in another tweet.

The Vampire Chronicles has been in development for two years and is now just finding its home. Producer Bryan Fuller (Hannibal, American Gods) was originally signed on to the series in January but ended up leaving the project six months ago due to not wanting to step on the toes of his longtime friends Anne and Christopher.

The Vampire Chronicles is a series of 11 books that center around the character of Lestat de Lioncourt, French nobleman turned vampire. The series is the tentpole of Rice’s career and features novels such as Interview With the Vampire, The Queen of the Damned, and The Vampire Lestat.

In 1994, Interview With the Vampire was adapted for the big screen with Tom Cruise playing the titular role of Lestat. The film also starred Brad Pitt, Christian Slater, Antonio Banderas, and Kirsten Dunst in her breakout role. The film was nominated for several awards including a Best Supporting Actress award for Kirsten Dunst.

In 2002, Rice’s novel Queen of the Damned was adapted for the big screen. The movie combined the plot of the novel of the same name and The Vampire Lestat. The film was a commercial and critical bomb. The film saw actor Stuart Townshend as the role of Lestat. Rice distanced herself from the film, stating it “mutilated” her work.

It’s been a big year for Hulu so far. The streaming network is currently leading with 27 Emmy nominations for their content. Twenty of the nominations were for its acclaimed show The Handmaid’s Tale. The network is also home to acclaimed shows such as The Looming Tower, I Love You,America with Sarah Silverman, and Marvel’s Runaways.