‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, July 18: Brooke Forces Her Agenda On Liam, Zoe Spites Xander

Brooke knows all about waffling men.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, July 18 reveal that while Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) say that they will give Liam (Scott Clifton) space to decide which one they will be with, it seems as if Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) doesn’t have that kind of patience. Xander (Adain Bradley) will also remember why he decided to hide his identity in the first place when Zoe (Kiara Barnes) stings him, according to She Knows Soaps.

Brooke has a rather urgent agenda and she doesn’t mind who knows about it, as long as her husband Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is out of earshot. From the moment that Hope (Annika Noelle) indicated that she might be interested in having a relationship with Liam again, this mother has gone all out to make sure that her daughter’s dreams come true. From inviting Liam to stay at the guest house on her estate to arranging their wedding, Brooke has pulled out all the stops to make sure that Liam becomes her son-in-law.

Now that Hope is pregnant, Bold and the Beautiful fans can expect Brooke to really rev up her campaign. In fact, B&B spoilers state that she will put forth her case for Hope to be the chosen one. On the Wednesday, July 18 episode, Soap Central teases that Brooke will try to convince Liam that Hope would be a better match for him as compared to Steffy. Of course, she could never really say this in front of her husband, but she is frequently reminding Hope that Steffy slept with her father-in-law Bill. Will she make the same argument to Liam?

Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Zoe and Xander will have words. As fans know by now, Xander fled the U.K. and crossed the Atlantic Sea to leave his ex-girlfriend behind, but she just followed him. So, it should come as no surprise that when Xander tells Zoe that she is no longer his girlfriend that she might take the reminder badly.

In fact, Zoe will be so affronted that she will turn around and reveal his secret identity. Up until now, everyone working at Forrester Creations, save family and Emma (Nia Sioux), think that Xander is a regular American boy next door. It seems as if his colleagues are in for a rude awakening when they find out that he has been faking his accent. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.