Britney Spears Explains Why She’s Launching Her First Gender-Neutral Fragrance, Prerogative

The new release marks the singer's 24th fragrance in 14 years.

Britney Spears has been in the perfume biz for nearly 15 years, but her newest fragrance will be a first. The singer, who is currently on a mini “Piece of Me” tour of North America and Europe, is set to release her very first gender-neutral fragrance, Prerogative. The unisex scent, which is comprised of notes of pink pepper, red goji berries, apricot nectar, espresso foam, and amber wood, seemingly takes its name from the song “My Prerogative,” the cover of the 1988 Bobby Brown hit Britney released in 2004.

The perfume brand’s statement on Prerogative reads: “Created for the woman or man who defies inhibitions and societal limitations, this unique scent fuels the confidence and determination to be whoever you want to be.”

Britney Spears told People that while she loves the scent of Prerogative, she hopes the name of the product will help attract both male and female fragrance buyers.

“The fragrance is really good, but the name is very cool because it’s empowering,” the 36-year-old singer explained. “It’s [about saying], ‘I’m going to what I want to do and be happy in that moment and not worry about what people think.’ It’s [about] saying, ‘This is what I’m going to do without — any judgments.'”

Britney Spears also posted a steamy sneak peek trailer for Prerogative to her social media accounts, captioning the video clip with the phrase, “A fragrance for all.”

According to USA Today, Britney Spears has released a whopping two dozen fragrances since her first scent, Curious, made its debut as the top fragrance of 2004 14 years ago. Since that time, the singer’s perfume franchise has grossed over $1.5 billion worldwide. Some of Spears’ most popular scents include Fantasy, Believe, and Curious Heart.

While gender-neutral fragrance is new turf for Spears, the pop superstar is in good company when it comes to selling scents aimed at both sexes. Harper’s Bazaar noted that Spears isn’t the first celebrity to debut a unisex scent. In 2011, Khloe Kardashian and then-husband Lamar Odom released the gender-friendly Unbreakable, while Pharrell Williams launched the adorably titled scent Girl with Comme des Garcons back in 2014. Katy Perry’s Indi, circa 2017, was also a gender-bending fragrance.

Britney Spears’ Prerogative will be available in a several Eau de parfum sizes as well as an 8 oz. body mist. The newest fragrance offering by Spears can be purchased at Walmart stores and on walmart.com this month, and at Kohl’s stores and on kohls.com starting in August.