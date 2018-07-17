LuAnn De Lesseps Was Pretending To Be Sober Before Rehab, Reports ‘TMZ’

Was LuAnn de Lesseps lying to fans about her recovery?

LuAnn de Lesseps may have been lying to her fans and followers about being sober for weeks leading up to her latest stint in rehab.

According to a TMZ report on July 17, the Real Housewives of New York City star’s decision to return to rehab earlier this month may have come as a surprise to her online audience but when it comes to those close to her, they reportedly knew that de Lesseps was only pretending to be sober.

Although de Lesseps, 53, told her Instagram fans earlier this month that she was six months sober, the report claimed she fell off the wagon a very short time after the post was shared. As their source explained, de Lesseps reportedly relapsed weeks before her co-star and friend, Bethenny Frankel, confirmed her decision to enter rehab for the second time this year.

As TMZ revealed, de Lesseps allegedly fell apart just one day after her sobriety proclamation was shared on July 2. At that point, the reality star reportedly made a spectacle out of herself during a charity event in The Hamptons, where sources claim she showed up late and made a very noisy entrance. She was even accused of interrupting a piano performance before hitting up the bar and making advances towards several men in a “very touchy-feely way.”

As for why de Lesseps’ sobriety came to an end, the insiders claim there were a number of factors that led up to the sad turn of events, including the Real Housewives of New York City star’s Christmas Eve arrest and a recent lawsuit filing against her from her former husband and their kids.

Last week, it was revealed that Count Alexandre de Lesseps and his two children, Victoria de Lesseps and Noel de Lesseps, had filed a lawsuit against the Real Housewives of New York City star, accusing her of breaching the terms of their divorce, which required her to set up a trust fund for the kids and grant them half of their Hamptons vacation home, which she didn’t do.

Bethenny Frankel announced LuAnn de Lesseps’ return to rehab on Monday.

“This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided — with their support — that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday’s reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process,” she said in a statement. “Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs.”

