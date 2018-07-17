Former ‘RHOC’ Star Alexis Bellino Shares Emotional Instagram Post Amid Divorce

Alexis Bellino opened up about her split on Tuesday morning.

In an emotional post to her fans and followers, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star spoke about the range of emotions she’s been feeling since her estranged husband Jim filed for divorce and seemingly moved on with another woman.

“I am always exhausted, never hungry, happy one minute, sad the next, excited the next, devastated the next, numb always, and then repeat,” she wrote in the caption of her July 17 post. “I don’t know who else has been through this, but I try to be strong every minute and that isn’t the REAL.”

Jim filed for divorce on June 21 after 17 years of marriage. He and Alexis share three children.

“I’m broken. I’m sad. I don’t think anyone can go through a divorce and not feel all of the above emotions,” Alexis continued. “All I know is that God is with me through this. HE is getting me through this. I will get through this storm, this season, this extremely painful time, and I will be stronger on the other side.”

Since Jim’s divorce filing last month, Alexis has been spending tons of time with her kids and has also done some traveling. As fans may have seen, Alexis and her children took off to Montana days after Jim’s divorce filing and later visited a ranch north of Santa Barbara.

As Alexis Bellino remains focused on moving forward and maintaining a stable home life for her children, the former reality star’s estranged husband Jim has seemingly embarked on a new romance with a brunette woman, who he was recently caught within Las Vegas.

Earlier this month, as Alexis celebrated the Fourth of July holiday with her kids, Radar Online shared images of Jim and his mystery girl enjoying a dinner date at the ARIA Resort and Casino in Sin City. As the outlet revealed, the potential couple enjoyed a meal at the venue’s steakhouse and seemed to be dating during their outing.

“It looked like a romantic dinner,” an eyewitness said of Jim and his rumored new girlfriend. “They were kissing, flirting and laughing with each other.”

In response to the photos, Jim wouldn’t clarify his relationship with the unnamed woman but did make sure to say that he had seen his children at the same ranch where Alexis had been spending time with them.