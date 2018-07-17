Greg Berlanti To Produce ‘Batwoman’ Series Coming To The CW In 2019

Variety reports that producer Greg Berlanti will be developing a Batwoman TV series for the CW. A script is currently underway for the character who will make her TV debut this year with other DC TV shows Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl.

According to Variety, the show’s plot revolves around character Kate Krane, DC’s first outright gay character.

“In the series, Kate Kane, armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

Caroline Dries is currently tasked with writing the script and will be serving as executive producer on the show. Dries has a longstanding history with the CW where she served as writer/producer for the hit show The Vampire Diaries. Dries also wrote several episodes for Smallville and the reboot of Melrose Place.

If the series gets picked up, Batwoman will be Berlanti’s seventh show on the CW. He currently serves as producer on several of the hit CW shows such as Riverdale, The Flash, Arrow, and an upcoming high school football drama All American.

(L-R) Executive producers Todd Helbing, Aaron Helbing, Andrew Kreisberg, Ali Adler, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Marc Guggenheim, Wendy Mericle and Phil Klemmer speak onstage at the ‘What’s Next for “Supergirl,” “The Flash,” “Arrow” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”: The Executive Producers’ panel discussion. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Back in May, Arrow star Stephen Amell stated that Batwoman would be the next character to be introduced to ever-growing list of characters in DC’s television universe. Entertainment Weekly reported the news and noted that the crossover event will take place this fall.

“We’re incredibly excited to announce that we’ll be doing another crossover event this fall on the CW, and we’ll be introducing a new character,” Amell said. “For the very first time appearing, we’ll be fighting alongside Batwoman, which is terrific. The crossover is going to make it to air in December.”

The Batwoman TV series will be based around DC Comic’s New 52 version of the character. Batwoman made her comic debut in 1956 as a love interest for Batman. She emerged as Kathy Kane and, similar to Batman, she was a wealthy heiress who fought on the streets of Gotham City.

At the time, no one has yet been cast for the role of Batwoman and show is currently at a script development deal.

Batwoman isn’t the only Bat-related show that’s slated for production in 2019. Epix recently announced they’re developing a 1960s drama series around Batman’s trusty butler, Alfred Pennyworth. The series, titled Pennyworth, is currently being helmed by the team behind FOX’s Gotham TV series.