Watch 2018 MLB All-Star Game Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Midsummer Classic Online

The American League will try for its sixth straight All-Star Game victory but the NL may hold an advantage this season in the 89th playing of the Midsummer Classic.

The American League has dominated Major League Baseball’s annual All-Star Game for the last three decades, winning 24 of the last 30 editions of the “Midsummer Classic,” as Baseball Reference records. But the NL will look to Washington Nationals righty ace Max Scherzer to set the tone for the 89th edition of the annual celebration of America’s national pastime, as the game will live stream on Tuesday from the home of the NL’s Washington Nationals, Nationals Park, in Washington D.C.

The American League will counter with Boston Red Sox lefty ace Chris Sale, who brings a league-leading 2.33 ERA and a Major League leading 188 strikeouts in 129 innings (per BR) into his All-Star start, Sale’s third consecutive turn starting the All-Star Game, tying a record held by New York Yankees hurler Lefty Gomez, who started the first three All-Star Games in 1933, ’34 and ’35. But the game will feature a rematch of last year’s All-Star starters, as Scherzer will make his second start in a row.

The Red Sox, the team with the best record in baseball (68-30) at the All-Star break, as MLB.com records, also have the most players in the starting lineup of either team, according to The Boston Globe. In addition to Sale on the mound, Boston right fielder Mookie Betts — the top vote-getter in either league, USA Today reported — will take his position in the starting lineup, and Boston designated hitter and sometime left fielder J.D. Martinez, who leads the majors with 29 home runs and 80 RBIs, gets the start at DH.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. Opening ceremonies for the Midsummer Classic are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 41,000-seat Nationals Park in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, July 17.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland coverage of the 89th All-Star game begins at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 18.

On the National League side, Scherzer is joined in the starting lineup in front of their hone crowd by Nationals teammate Bryce Harper, who on Monday came out the winner of a dramatic 2018 Home Run Derby contest, according to ESPN. The Chicago Cubs also feature two starting NL players in catcher Willson Contreras, and second baseman Javier Baez.

But there is one AL starter who may find that the All-Star Game will be his last in the uniform of his team — in this case the Baltimore Orioles — who according to a USA Today report will deal power-hitting shortstop Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers as soon as Wednesday, the day after the Midsummer Classic.

Coming on July 17, the 2018 All-Star Game will be the latest on the calendar in a full season since 1979, when the Classic was also played on July 17. The 1981 All-Star game was played on August 9 as baseball came back after a 50-day labor-related work stoppage.

