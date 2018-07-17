Chance The Rapper Addresses The Rumors Surrounding His Forthcoming Albums

It has been nearly two years since Chance The Rapper released Grammy award-winning Coloring Book mixtape, which broke countless records and redefined the boundaries of what was possible for a streaming-only artist to accomplish in the greater scheme of the music industry. In those two years, however, aside from a few one-off songs and a collaborative tape of Christmas music with singer Jeremih, Chance has largely remained silent in regards to rumors of any forthcoming bodies of work.

In what seemed like a miracle for fans, yesterday, July 16, during an interview with Greg Kot for the Chicago Tribune, Chance indicated to the reporter that he planned to release a new album this week. The interview between the two stated that “he’s finishing up the follow-up album to his Grammy-winning 2016 release Coloring Book, which he says will be out in a few days.” On top of this, the rapper was quoted within the article as having said, “I’m excited for everybody to get that. It’s going to come out just in time for the Special Olympics [July 21].”

This news caused a significant buzz once again around Chance’s name, with fans eager to hear another full length project from the artist. However, the news was short-lived, as Vulture reported that the “No Problem” artist tweeted today, July 17, “Sorry no album this week, def been in the stu tho.????.”

With fans confused over the mixed messages from the artist, hopes can only remain high that something is in the works to release in the near future. Inquisitr previously reported the potential for collaborative works between Chance and Kanye West, as well as Chance and Childish Gambino.

In a report published by Pitchfork, Chance told Rosenberg that “I’ve been actively working on the project with Childish. I’m going to do a seven-track with Ye.”

Sorry no album this week, def been in the stu tho. ???? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 17, 2018

In regards to his work with Kanye in an isolated area of Wyoming, Chance stated “we’re up in the mountains around these wild animals—it’s very different out there—and we got some music done, and then he asked me if he could do an album with me,” Chance said. “I don’t know of a timeline on it yet, the trajectory of it, but he’s coming here to work on it some more. We’ve just started making it, but I don’t want to manipulate the situation and impose any time frame, because that can hinder you.” Earlier this summer, Chance shared the news that they were due to begin working on their collaborative effort in July.

Chance stated that the pair already completed two songs together at the time of the interview.

The artist also added (in relation to the Gambino project) that “we’ve got six songs that are all fire, but I think the album is going to be more than 14 songs.”

With no solid reports to corroborate an actual release date for any of the three aforementioned projects, fans can only wait and hope that they receive confirmed news of a release from the “All Night” artist sooner rather than later.