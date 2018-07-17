‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Season 5 Has An Engagement, Another Possibly Coming Soon, Says Reality Steve

Which pair reportedly gets engaged on Season 5 of 'Bachelor in Paradise' this summer according to Reality Steve?

Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres in August and gossip guru Reality Steve is starting to share some juicy spoilers about the couples that develop. He has already shared a few tidbits about pairs that are dating post-filming, but he just revealed some doozies about one engagement he’s heard about, and another that might have happened or may happen soon. What’s the scoop?

As was previously detailed by the Inquisitr, Reality Steve’s Bachelor in Paradise spoilers have indicated that several couples are together now, even though they weren’t necessarily together when filming in Mexico ended. One pair that many guessed would end up together, Tia Booth and Colton Underwood, apparently didn’t work out. In addition, as the Citrus County Chronicle shared after filming, model Jordan Kimball has already said that he found a special someone during his time filming.

Now, Reality Steve’s spoilers add some additional context. As is typically the case, the couples remaining toward the end need to decide whether to leave separately, leave as friends or as a couple, or stay overnight in a fantasy suite. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers detail that Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch decided to break up, but they’ve since been spotted together as a couple. John Graham and Olivia Goethals did the overnight together, as did Kamil Nicalek and Annaliese Puccini.

Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper embraced the overnight, but Robby Hayes and Shushanna Mkrtychyan decided to leave Mexico on friendly terms. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers detail that Jordan Mauger from Winter Games and Cassandra Ferguson made the same decision, to leave as friends. It’s already been revealed that former contestants Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti got engaged during a visit while Bachelor in Paradise was filming, but now Reality Steve says two Season 5 contestants got engaged too.

Interestingly, it seems that Jordan and Jenna are the pair who went that route before filming wrapped. Kimball, of course, was just on Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season, while Cooper is from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelor journey last winter. In addition to Jordan and Jenna’s engagement, Reality Steve’s Bachelor in Paradise spoilers share that Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson may be headed in that direction if they didn’t take that step while still in Mexico.

life is lit ???? A post shared by Olivia Goethals (@oliviagoethals) on Jul 8, 2018 at 12:32pm PDT

The gossip king adds that John and Olivia do seem to be together as a couple at the moment, but he’s not sure about Annaliese and Kamil. Reality Steve notes that Robby and Shushanna are not a pair any longer, and neither are Cassandra and Jordan of Winter Games. Tia and Colton seemingly were a pair for a bit, but Bachelor in Paradise spoilers suggest that he didn’t see things working out long-term so he ended things relatively quickly.

Will any other lasting pairings emerge as Reality Steve’s spoilers come together further? It sounds as if there may be some other fun tidbits emerging ahead of the Season 5 premiere, but he says that these are the key Bachelor in Paradise couplings. Will any of these couples last? Fans will be anxious to see how these pairings look on-screen and all of the drama begins in August.