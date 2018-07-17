Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Amazing Abs As She Strips Down In ‘Shades Of Blue’

JLo joked about stripping down to her underwear to jump into a pool in her NBC cop drama.

Jennifer Lopez showed off her incredibly toned body in a new scene for her NBC cop drama Shades of Blue. The Sun reports that the mom of two put her slim physique on display on the TV series while starring as New York City cop Harlee Santos in the drama for a steamy scene.

The episode showed Lopez’s tough character stripping down to her underwear for a pool scene that showed the singer and actress – who was sporting Harlee’s signature curly bob – baring her underwear as she took a dip in a pool.

The scene revealed JLo’s character unexpectedly swimming around in the water in her blue underwear, while her washboard stomach and toned arms and legs were on full display for the cameras.

Lopez tweeted along with the July 15 episode of the series – which is co-produced by Jennifer and her former American Idol co-star Ryan Seacrest – on her official Twitter page, where she joked about her strip down pool scene she shot with her co-star.

“Obligatory pool scene #shadesofblue,” Jennifer wrote on the social media site as the latest episode aired, adding a GIF of the character in the pool.

Lopez then made a joke about Harlee jumping in the pool in nothing but her underwear after one fan questioned the logistics of the character heading home while still wet.

Jennifer Lopez makes a splash as she strips off for new show https://t.co/miZFJF2KLC — The Sun (@TheSun) July 16, 2018

“How is Harlee going to drive in them wet drawers?! #shadesofblue,” Twitter fan @TuhvonaF asked Jennifer, to which the star jokingly replied on her own Twitter page, “Tiny sacrifices…” alongside three crying laughing emojis.

But it’s not just when she’s on set that Jennifer has been flashing her insane abs lately.

As Inquisitr previously reported, JLo had her amazing abs on display during a recent date night with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez as the twosome, who have been dating for more than a year, grabbed a bite to eat together earlier this month.

Shortly before that, Inquisitr shared that Lopez showed off her toned middle once again as she was spotted out and about in a sports bra and leggings while out and about in New York City on her way to the gym.

But Jennifer won’t be revealing her toned body on Shades of Blue much longer.

As reported by Deadline in April, the NBC series is set to end after the currently airing Season 3.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Jennifer confirmed the news that the show will soon be coming to an end in a statement, where she claimed that playing the tough Harlee had “strengthened” her.

“I have enjoyed producing and starring in this beautifully complicated world and playing such an empowering yet flawed character – a woman, a detective but, first and foremost, a mother,” JLo said.

“Now looking at it with a little distance, playing Harlee strengthened me and helped me grow into a more self-assured woman,” Lopez added of the end of the series.