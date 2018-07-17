‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday, July 18: Nick’s New Chapter As Victor 2.0

Genoa City braces for huge fights, new chapters, and a budding relationship.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, July 18 bring a heated argument between Lily and Hilary while Mariah and Tessa get closer. Plus, Nick starts a brand new chapter in his life as Victor 2.0.

Hilary (Mishael Morgan) told Shauna (Camryn Munn) that Lily (Christel Khalil) is uptight, and Shauna took that as permission to invite Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) over for some alone time after Hilary went out for her clandestine meeting. Now the teens plan to share some intimate time soon, and Lily believes they’re too young to be alone and to make that choice.

Ultimately, Hilary and Lily get into a heated argument, according to She Knows Soaps. Obviously, arguments are nothing new for these ex-sisters-in-law. However, they haven’t had too many arguments over teenagers. Typically, they’ve kept their disagreements focused on either Devon (Bryton James) or Neil (Kristoff St. John) or both in the past.

Hilary and Lily want what’s best for Charlie and Shauna, but they disagree on what that is, which leads to a major blow up. The problem is, the kids will probably just move along with their plans while the adults remain focused on their squabbles. Ultimately, something awful happens, and it will change everything.

Get ready for a HUGE week, the war is on! You won't want to miss it this week on #YR. pic.twitter.com/LDNQdADmxz — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) shared their official first date thanks to Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Devon setting them up. They’re happy, and they’ve moved past their issues. Things are looking up as they share an even closer moment together, but it looks like Tessa may still have some sort of secret. If she does and she keeps it, Tessa’s risking everything with Mariah.

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) begins a new chapter in his life as Victor 2.0. He learned from the best. Now Nick feels he bested Victor (Eric Braeden), and despite the fact that most of the people he loves in life are horrified by his actions, he refuses to show remorse or apologize. To Nick, every single nasty thing he did is justified because Victor tried to take Christian away from him and gain permanent custody of the little boy.

Nick put things in motion that cannot be stopped, but he also earned himself the wrath of the Great Victor Newman in pretending to be J.T. Things will undoubtedly change for Nick, and he’s going down a dark road. It’s hard to say if Sharon (Sharon Case) or any of his family members like Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will be there for him when all is said and done.