Gigi Hadid Shows Off Ripped Abs In Workout Gear

Slay girl, slay!

In her latest Instagram post, Gigi Hadid is proving to fans that she can look good in just about anything. While many fans are used to seeing Hadid flaunting her amazing figure in garments like bikinis, lingerie, and beautiful dresses, Hadid proved that she always looks sexy, even in workout gear. The 23-year-old shows off her fit figure while promoting her partnership with Reebok in her latest Instagram post.

Hadid looks absolutely incredible as she poses against a basic, white background dressed head to toe in Reebok gear. The model rocks a white cropped Reebok shirt that dons the company’s logo and also appears to have an additional five other languages just below it. To go with the white cropped tee, Hadid rocks a pair of white leggings that read “Reebok Classics” down the right leg.

Hadid’s abs are fully on display in the stunning photo, which perfectly shows off her rock solid muscles. To complete the sporty-chic look, Hadid also sports a black jacket as well as a black sweatshirt tied around her small waist. To complete her look, the model wears her hair down with minimal makeup, including bright red lipstick.

The post gained a lot of attention from Hadid’s 41 million-plus followers with over 2.1 million likes in addition to 10,000 comments in less than one day of being posted. Many fans commented to let Hadid know how beautiful she looks while countless others commented on her amazing body.

“Gigi you are beautiful than sunshine.”

“Love everything about this,” another wrote.

“Rawwwrrr gals, luv that body goals,” one more chimed in.

According to the Daily Mail, Reebok just launched their female inspired campaign and a few other leading ladies are also part of Reebok’s marketing efforts including Ariana Grande, Gal Gadot, and Danai Gurira.

“I hope everyone gets to a place in their life where they’d rather talk about things that inspire them rather than things that bring others down,” Gigi wrote for the ad.

And recently, Gigi dished to Self how she gets her amazing body, saying that in addition to the physical parts of her workout, she also focuses on the mental and social aspects.

“Make sure you give attention to everything. It’s not just [working out],” she says.

Her trainer, Rob Piela, says that Gigi uses boxing in a lot of her workouts because she loves it.

“This workout involves 3 minutes of boxing, and then 1 minute of doing a lot of different leg-focused strength-training moves. If boxing isn’t your thing, you can swap it out for another cardio activity. I’ve always liked jump rope, it’s great for legs—or running if [you prefer]. You just want to keep your heart rate up the entire time.”

Looking good, Gigi.