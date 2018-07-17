Royal Expert Diane Clehane Weighs In On Thomas Markle Drama

The father of the Duchess of Sussex continues to be a thorn in Kensington Palace's side.

Meghan Markle has fit into her new role as a member of the Royal Family with naught but a few minor hiccups, such as a poorly-timed leg cross. While her faux pas against the centuries-old monarchy can be forgiven, one thing that’s causing considerable headaches for Kensington Palace is her family on her dad’s side. And in particular, it’s her dad himself, Thomas Markle, who is causing the most indigestion in the halls of British royalty.

As E! Online reports, one particular Royal reporter is exceptionally confused by the whole thing. Diane Clehane, author of Imagining Diana, has been in contact with Royal insiders, and she reports that everyone in Kensington Palace, including Meghan herself, is appalled at Thomas Markle’s behavior.

“Meghan does not understand why her father is doing all this. She is trying so hard to fit in and adapt to this very new way of life and she was once again blindsided by a father who supposedly cares about her and doesn’t want to embarrass her.”

There’s no doubt that Meghan’s relationship with her father has been strained, to put it mildly. She’s always been much closer to her mother, Doria Ragland, both emotionally and physically. But the two have tried to make right, at least in public, and Thomas continues to drag his daughter into his own desperate attempts to remain in front of the cameras.

Thomas Markle 'begs Meghan and Harry to get in touch as he fears he may die soon' https://t.co/9wkkQ25qYW pic.twitter.com/4xPN19vjX9 — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 15, 2018

The list of wrongs against Meghan and the Royal Family began even before she and Harry tied the knot, and continues to grow to this day. For starters, Thomas failed to step up when his daughter from another marriage, Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Grant, began her campaign of trashing Meghan in public, even though she hadn’t seen Meghan in a decade. Then his son from another marriage began publicly angling for a seat at the wedding – and again, Thomas Sr. failed to step in.

At the wedding, it was an even worse debacle. After admitting he staged photos for the paparazzi, he suddenly came down with an illness that prevented him from attending the wedding.

Now, he’s dragging Meghan’s husband and even the Queen through the mud, in a way that bodes poorly for the family. He said that he “fears” for Meghan, obliquely suggesting that he believes that Prince Harry in particular, and the Royal Family at large, are mistreating her. And in an almost unforgivable breach of etiquette, he suggested that Queen Elizabeth was not on board with Brexit. Considering that the Royal Family must stay out of politics at all costs, that was a major screw-up.

So why does Thomas Markle continue his embarrassing behavior? It’s impossible to say without speculating. It could be that he needs the checks he gets from those interviews, as his issues with money have been well-documented. It could be that he simply enjoys the attention. Or perhaps he genuinely feels that Meghan is being mistreated. At this point, it’s impossible to know.